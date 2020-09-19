TASC LIVE Weekly Virtual Learning Series Spotlights Anguilla

ATLANTA – Travel Advisors Selling the Caribbean (TASC) continues its virtual learning series to highlight the vast array of entertainment hot spots throughout the Caribbean, as part of the organization’s 1-year Anniversary celebration.

The latest stop on the celebration tour was Prickly Pear Restaurant and Bar at Prickly Pear Cay, Anguilla. This initiative is designed to provide travel advisors with continuous hands-on education and insider information to better sell the Caribbean.

Every Wednesday during the month of September, TASC hosts a virtual party in a different Caribbean destination to keep travel advisors informed and enlightened.

Prickly Pear Cay is a small deserted island located six miles north of Road Bay Anguilla. This tropical piece of paradise is accessible by boat only and the journey from Anguilla takes approximately 20 minutes.

Participants in the TASC Virtual Party Series were welcomed by Warren Buddle, owner of Prickly Pear Restaurant and Bar at Prickly Pear Cay.

Although the restaurant has not yet reopened for business, Buddle and his staff showcased some of the unique amenities that the establishment has to offer that make it such an exclusive shoreside attraction for daytrippers.

Buddle took guests on a virtual tour to enjoy pristine views of the white sandy shoreline of the deserted beach. He also pointed out areas where guests can lounge on the beach or enjoy hiking, snorkeling and bird watching around the island. “There are many species of nesting birds and turtles that make up the wildlife on the island, which is a part of the National Marine Park of Anguilla, “ said Buddle.

Known for vibrant food and drinks that set guests tastebuds ablaze, the staff at Prickly Pear Restaurant and Bar showcased some of their culinary delights and creative cocktails.

In addition to fresh catch of lobster which was grilled to perfection, the chef also conducted a cooking demonstration of his rum shrimp, one of the signature dishes on the menu.

The mixologist prepared the signature Prickly Pear rum punch utilizing a variety of rums, topped with fresh coconut. The restaurant staff also demonstrated social distancing measures that have been established to ensure the health and safety of guests and staff.

Local DJ, Yosshe, of Classic FM Radio, provided entertainment for the virtual event and shared his anticipation about the steady return of guests to enjoy the destination’s warm hospitality.

As Anguilla prepares to fully reopen its borders, Chairman of the Anguilla Tourist Board, Kenroy Herbert, confirmed the destination’s readiness to welcome visitors back as they enter Phase II of the recovery strategy. He explained that hospitality staff had been fully trained and businesses had been inspected by health officials to ensure that proper health and safety protocols were in place. During Phase I, villa owners were allowed to “vacation in place” for 10-14 days depending on their city of origin.

“Anguilla is a place where people come to be healed and we look forward to welcoming our guests back to showcase our island and to highlight some of the reasons why we continue to win international awards. We have been living in a bubble with our borders closed for about six months and as we look to reopen our doors we want to do so in a manner that protects our citizens, staff and guests. We know that there is a lot of pent up demand and looking at our forward bookings, we anticipate having a fairly good season,” said Kenroy Herbert.

He also announced that there had been a revision of the proposed visitor fees, as part of the entry requirements to cover the costs of additional Covid-19 testing and protocols.

Herbert indicated that an official announcement from the Government of Anguilla about the specifics of the revised levy would be forthcoming. Click here to watch Mr Herbert’s message.

For four consecutive years, the island of Anguilla has been voted the best island across the Caribbean, Bermuda, and the Bahamas in Travel + Leisure’s World’s Best Awards 2020. Readers rate the best islands on a set of criteria: activities and sights, natural attractions and beaches, food, friendliness, and overall value. Last year, Anguilla scored 89.01 out of 100 for its isolated beaches, luxury resorts, and delicious seafood.

“TASC members are always excited about adding new products to their portfolios. We are so excited to take them on this virtual tour to discover some of our favorite Caribbean hideouts and to assist them in curating unique itineraries that their clients will absolutely enjoy,“ said Kelly Fontenelle TASC Founder.

TASC’s showcase of some of the vibrant dining establishments in the Caribbean is intended to generate awareness of the diverse offerings in the lead up to the 2020/21 season.

After kicking off the celebration tour at Ana’s on the Beach in Antigua and Barbuda and Orlando’s Restaurant and Bar, other stops on the The Virtual Party Series are: Vibes Beach Bar in St. Kitts and Nevis and Esther’s Bar and Restaurant in Grenada.

Travel advisors can earn commissions on group bookings at all establishments featured in The Virtual Party Series.