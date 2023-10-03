Cayo Espanto Recognized for Decades of Private Island Barefoot Luxury Service in Belize

AMBERGRIS CAYE, Belize – Condé Nast Traveler today announced the results of its annual Readers’ Choice Awards with Cayo Espanto, a private island resort located along the coast of Belize, recognized as “#19 For Top Resorts in Central America”.

More than 520,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers submitted responses rating their travel experiences across the globe to offer a comprehensive look at the places they eagerly anticipate revisiting. The Readers’ Choice Awards, with their unparalleled legacy as the travel industry’s longest running and most prestigious accolades, remain the ultimate symbol and acknowledgment of excellence within the travel sector. The full list of winners can be found here.

“It is an honor to be recognized with such a prestigious award, which is made all the more meaningful coming from Conde Nast Traveler’s readers and our guests,” said David Benzaquen, General Manager at Cayo Espanto. “Our dedicated team has worked hard to provide a unique and unforgettable experience for each traveler welcomed to the resort. It is an incredible reward to have our efforts acknowledged and we look forward to continuing to create an even more enhanced stay for new and returning guests.”

Cayo Espanto is a private island escape with an acute attention to detail. Plus, service combined with a customizable experience. The barefoot luxury resort has set the tone for the affluent market in Belize. Home to seven villas total, with one boasting an exclusive overwater stay. In addition, each accommodation allows for a secluded way to become immersed in the vibrant coastal setting.

Menus are tailored to fit the dietary preferences of each guest. All while still incorporating local and sustainable ingredients by the award-winning culinary team. The expert concierge team working in tandem with each villa’s housemen service, help to craft the ideal daily set of activities including snorkeling the thriving coral reef system, an afternoon picnic on a nearby uninhabited island, a shopping afternoon in San Pedro, a movie night under the stars, in-villa spa treatments, and many more experiences that speak to guests of all ages.