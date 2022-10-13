These Are The Best 5 Beach Resorts in The Caribbean

Looking for a beachy getaway? Pack your sandals, your best sunglasses, and some flattering swimwear, and check out these luxurious resorts in the Caribbean. With sandy beaches and clear blue waters, you will be able to relax and soak up the sun in no time.

If you are looking for more of an adventure, there is plenty of that to be found on the islands as well. From scuba diving to hiking, you will not have time to get bored. The entire collection of Caribbean countries offers virtually unlimited beach resorts and vacation destinations.

Here are 5 of the most popular and highly rated options you should put at the top of your list.

Half Moon in Jamaica

This well-known and respected Caribbean beach resort covers 395 acres by Montego Bay. Enjoy luxurious Grand Hotel amenities in the well-appointed rooms and common areas, delicious meals at multiple restaurants, and plenty of opportunity to relax on the half-mile-long white beach.

This resort also offers many activities including tennis and racquetball as well as traditional watersports. You can choose from more affordable hotel rooms or super luxury private villas.

The Half Moon is 4-star rated by Forbes Travelguide and 5-stars in our hearts. It’s one of the most luxurious resorts in the Caribbean and it will take your breath away.

Check out the Half Moon Jamaica here.

Fowl Cay in The Bahamas

Crystal blue waters, white sand beaches, and days full of sun are the foundation of any great Caribbean beach resort. Fowl Cay in Great Exuma, Bahamas offers plenty of extras that any traveler will appreciate.

If you get tired of sunning yourself or playing in the surf, try petting a shark, playing tennis, or going kayaking.

This luxury vacation includes use of a golf cart. Amazing restaurants live for attention with your own private kitchenette if you opt for a holiday villa.

Fowl Cay is owned by Sandals Resorts International, one of the most renowned resort companies in the world. So expect only the best when you rent out one of their private Villas.

Como Parrot Cay in Turks and Caicos

Explore 1000 acres of beautiful Caribbean countryside at this beach resort frequented by celebrities and millionaires. It is a private island with a mom full mile of golden sand beaches to enjoy.

You can spend your time relaxing by the turquoise waters, take a hike with a skilled guide, or enjoy the luxurious on-site spa with a huge list of therapy and relaxation options. Beautiful rooms, impeccable service, and 24-hour VIP perks can all be yours.

This is one of the best reports in the Caribbean simply for its seclusion. You will find endless beaches to walk to and interior cays to explore. What an incredible place to spend your holiday when you visit the Caribbean.

Cayo Espanto in Belize

What could be more special and memorable than visiting a resort that takes up an entire private island just off the coast in the Caribbean?

The Cayo Espanto is the perfect romantic getaway for those who like more privacy and a smaller crowd of tourists around them.

There are just seven luxurious villas with amazing ocean views and access to the water. Do you want something even more amazing?

The Casa Ventanas honeymoon suite has a glass viewing panel in the floor where you can watch sea life swim by.

Iberostar Selection Caradero in Cuba

Ideal for both families in search of adventure and couples who want a more romantic getaway, this five-star hotel offers an amazing array of options for fun and relaxation.

The air-conditioned rooms and suites are well-appointed with all the latest amenities. On-site restaurants and bars make it easy to find a delicious meal.

They offer both kid-friendly activities and more grown-up options like a cigar lounge, nightclubs, and more. The location is simply beautiful.

Now some people may be concerned about traveling to Cuba but the good news is that it is no longer as difficult as it was is past years/ Traveling to a Cuban resort is as easy as booking a flight and packing your bags.

Explore the News in South Florida to learn about more travel opportunities to the hottest resorts in the Caribbean. Even though these five options are excellent choices for your next tropical adventure, there are even more places to explore in these beautiful island nations.