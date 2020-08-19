Representative Shevrin Jones on Senate District 35 Win

WEST PARK — Representative Shevrin Jones released the following statement on tonight’s primary election results in Senate District 35:

“I am honored to have earned the people’s trust as we keep fighting for the many communities who have felt attacked and forgotten in today’s Florida. There’s no question that there’s more work to be done — from dismantling systemic injustice, to advocating for a people-first recovery from the ongoing public health and economic crises — and I look forward to lifting up the voices of hardworking Floridians as SD 35’s next State Senator.”