Rep. Demings Meets with Haitian Community Leaders in Florida

“It is critical that we lift and listen to Haitian voices.”

[ORLANDO] – Last night Rep. Val Demings met with over a dozen leaders in Florida’s Haitian community to discuss strategies to support the people of Haiti. As well as Haitians and Haitian-Americans living in Florida. Among the group were business leaders, community health representatives, labor leaders, farmworkers, and TPS advocates. In addition to education leaders, and multiple pastors and faith leaders.

Rep. Demings is Co-Chair of the Congressional Haiti Caucus, and has led efforts to support Haitian TPS, send COVID-19 vaccines to Haiti, and call for stability, security and democracy following the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse.

Statement from Rep. Demings

“We had a productive open conversation with Haitian civil leaders in Florida. We discussed the urgent need to protect the health, safety and prosperity of all people in Haiti and in Florida. As we work to keep the Haitian people safe in the chaos and uncertainty currently gripping the nation, it is critical that we lift and listen to the Haitian voices that must shape a democratic future that will serve all people, not the elite few.

Next Steps

“In the weeks ahead, I will continue to work with Florida’s Haitian community and all willing partners to help the Haitian people build the kind of government that they want to see, one that will keep them safe and ensure pathways to widespread prosperity. I will continue to fight for COVID-19 vaccines to reach Haiti and be fairly distributed. In addition I will continue to fight for a fair immigration system that gives people who play by the rules a chance to have a secure future in the United States. Plus, I will continue to support Haitian-led movements to create a true and stable democracy in Haiti. In closing, I look forward to continued conversations and the continuance of this important work.”