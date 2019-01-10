Leo Gilling Officially Announces Candidacy for City of Miramar Commission

Business Owner and Media Personality running for City of Miramar Commissioner – Seat 4 in the 2019 Municipal Election

MIRAMAR – Leo Gilling is now officially qualified for candidacy in the Miramar City Commission Seat 4 – March 12, 2019 Municipal Election.

Gilling submitted the required documents on January 3, 2019 and received confirmation of his qualification from the City Clerk’s Office on the same day. He initially announced his intention to run in April of last year.

“I am excited to be qualified as this is a first step in my campaign,” Gilling said when asked about the election. “As a qualified candidate I look forward to working with my team over the next two months, being victorious and serving the residents and employees of Miramar.”

Leo Gilling is a Small Business Owner, Media Personality, Educational Advocate and Writer. He has decades of dedicated community service and over 20 years of business experience in Accounting, Cost Analysis, Insurance and Hospitality.

Gilling has served on Miramar’s Parks and Recreation Board, Miramar’s Sister City Exploratory Committee, the Partners for Youth Foundation Board, the Caribbean Maritime University Foundation Board, Broward Alliance for Caribbean Educators, and a member of the local Kiwanis club.

Gilling is the proud father of four, and a mentor to many.

Gilling encourages Miramar residents to register to vote with the Broward County Supervisor of Elections on their website or call (954) 357-7050.

The City of Miramar is situated in southwestern Broward County, Florida and is the 3rd largest city in the County. Florida has a high population of Caribbean Immigrants.

