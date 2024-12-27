Remembering Carole Joan Crawford: The First Jamaican Miss World

by Howard Campbell

OTTAWA, Canada – Carole Joan Crawford, the first Jamaican to win the Miss World contest, died in Ottawa, Canada on December 19th at age 81.

Her son, Stephan Merkens, told South Florida Caribbean News that his mother died in hospice care. He did not give a cause of death, but said she had been ill.

Crawford, who was born in Kingston, became Miss World in November, 1963. She lived in Canada for many years with her German husband Klaus Merkens and their two children. He died last year.

Standing five feet, three inches, Crawford remains one of the shortest contestants to win Miss World, which was first held in 1951. She was also the first person of African descent to wear the crown.

Jamaica’s prime minister Andrew Holness paid tribute to Crawford, hailing her as a trailblazer.

“As we mourn her passing, we also celebrate her incredible contributions to Jamaica’s global recognition. May her soul rest in peace, and may her family find comfort in knowing the lasting impact she has left on our nation,” he said in a statement.

Dahila Harris, owner of the Miss Jamaica World franchise, also hailed Crawford.

“She has inspired generations of women to embrace their unique beauty and potential, demonstrating that excellence knows no race or geography. We will forever celebrate her legacy which endures as a reminder of the power of representation and the importance of breaking barriers to create pathways,” Harris stated.

Carole Joan Crawford is one of four Jamaicans to win the Miss World title. The others are Cindy Breakespeare (1976), Lisa Hanna (1993) and Toni-Ann Singh (2019).

She is survived by her children, Stephan and Daniela, four grandchildren and two brothers.