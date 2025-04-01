Entertainment

Release Therapy: Celebrate Jamaica Carnival 2025 with HookieLife

Carnival veterans and first-timers alike can kick off their Jamaica Carnival weekend in style at Release Therapy JA
KINGSTON, Jamaica  – Renowned Washington DC-based Caribbean culture & event brand HookieLife Entertainment is bringing its internationally celebrated event, ‘Release Therapy’ to Kingston for the very first time on Thursday April 24th 2025.

This exciting event will kick off the 2025 Jamaica Carnival weekend. People from all over the world come to the island to enjoy its special Carnival experience.

Release Therapy Jamaica: A Euphoric Escape

As the name suggests, Release Therapy Jamaica is designed to be a euphoric escape – a high-energy fusion of pulsating Caribbean beats, premium entertainment, and pure island vibes.

Patrons can expect an unforgettable night of celebration, with a carefully curated lineup of top-tier DJs who will deliver the very best of Soca, Dancehall, Reggae and more, alongside HookieLife’s signature production elements that have earned the brand a loyal following in North America, the Caribbean and beyond.

Fans of Release Therapy have come to know and love the event as the official kick-off party and fete-lovers’ reunion for the annual summer spectacular known as ‘Hookie Weekend’ in the Washington DC, Maryland and Virginia area (DMV).

For this inaugural JA edition, the HookieLife Entertainment team, has once again joined forces with longtime collaborator Renaissance Disco and anticipates a successful debut production.

A rep from HookieLife shared, “We’re thrilled to be bringing Release Therapy to Jamaica, especially during one of the most anticipated times on the Caribbean party calendar. Kingston is the heart of Jamaican culture, and we can’t wait to add our unique flavour to the mix”.

Release Therapy
Patrons of Release Therapy Jamaica can expect true fete-lovers reunion on April 24th in Kingston

With a reputation for curating legendary events that attract Soca lovers, Caribbean music enthusiasts, and global partygoers, HookieLife Entertainment aims to take things to the next level with Release Therapy Jamaica and to create a vibrant atmosphere with infectious and inclusive vibes to unite Jamaica Carnival attendees from various corners of the world.

Whether you’re a Carnival veteran or a first-timer looking to immerse yourself in the action, this is the event to kick off your Jamaica Carnival weekend in style.

Release Therapy Jamaica by HookieLife Entertainment takes place on Thursday April 24th 2025 from 5 – 11 PM at ‘Dulce Lounge’, 22 Barbican Rd, Kingston, Jamaica.

For tickets and info please visit: www.hookielife.com

Follow the brand on social media via: (FB) www.facebook.com/hookielife; (IG)  www.instagram.com/hookielife

