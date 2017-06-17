Reggae Rock Blues Singer Omari Banks to bring SUNLIGHT to the Sunshine State!

FORT LAUDERDALE – No rest for the weary as Soulful Omari Banks makes his way to the states to deliver some musical sunlight!

For the past month, the reggae rock blues crooner has trekked across Europe introducing and performing music from his newly released “SUNLIGHT” album to reggae and music lovers alike.

From acoustic session on BBC 1xtra with Seani B, to the legendary Ronnie Scott’s,one of the world’s most famous jazz clubs, Omari has left a lasting memory in the heart and soul of Londoners. “Omari Banks really brought a wonderful, accomplished and refreshing Reggae vibe to the UK and it was a pleasure to see him perform” – ReggaeBrit

As Omari continues on his musical journey, the artist with the “chamomile voice” – Forbes, heads to the Sunshine State for nine selected dates.

Omari Banks “Sunlight in the Sunshine State” kicked off on June 11th in Naples, Florida, and will see Omari visit Delray Beach, Tampa, Jacksonville, Miramar and Fernandina Beach.

“Through my many travels and also back home in Anguilla I’ve had the pleasure of making great fans from Florida. Seems only fitting to bring musical Sunlight to the sunshine state. I am looking forward to bring my Caribbean touch to them” – Omari Banks

Omari Banks TOUR DATES

June 11: South Street – Naples, FL

June 12: Bostons On The Beach – Deltray Beach, FL

June 13: Skripper”s Smoke house = Tampa, FL

June 14: Surfer The Bar – Jacksonville Beach, FL

June 16: Miramar Cultural Center – Miramar, FL

June 18: Cantina Louie – Fernandina Beach, FL

June 18: The Pier Cantina & Sandbar – Jacksonville Beach, FL

June 24 – South Street – Naples, FL

June 25: South Street – Naples, FL