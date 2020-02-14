Rick Fox to Host ‘Champions for Charity’ Livestream Fundraiser at NBA Crossover

// // //

Bahamas Relief Foundation's Mission is to #CreateHOPE for Bahamians

CHICAGO – Bahamas Relief Foundation President, Rick Fox will host the ‘Champions for Charity’ Livestream Fundraiser from the NBA Crossover at Navy Pier in Chicago.

Streaming from Twitch, the fundraiser will take place Friday, Saturday, and Sunday during All-Star Weekend.

Combining his unique NBA and Esports background, Fox will be joined by current and former NBA Players, Gamers, and Influencers.

Created by Fox, Bahamas Relief Foundation (BRF) is purposed to #CreateHOPE for Bahamians affected by Hurricane Dorian. BRF’s mission is to repair 1,000 homes and rebuild schools and facilities.

On-site and online viewers will be entertained by an interactive livestream experience which includes unique in-stream challenges, surprise guests, Q&A, and giveaways.

Also featured in-stream will be a special tribute to the late Kobe Bryant, who was a teammate of Fox’ for two NBA championships with the Los Angeles Lakers (01’, 02’).

“All-Star weekend is always a fun way to celebrate the game of basketball”, says Fox. “I’m looking forward to being around friends, former teammates, and top influencers streaming to support a cause and sharing memories of my teammate, Kobe, which are both near and dear to my heart”.

You can watch the stream at www.twitch.tv/rickfox.

Livestream Schedule:

Friday 2/14: 2pm-6pm CST

Saturday 2/15: 11am-6pm CST

Sunday 2/16: 11am-4pm CST

The Bahamas Relief Foundation’s Mission is to #CreateHOPE for Bahamians. The ‘Champions for Charity’ campaign’s objectives are to raise the profile of the continued need to support the Bahamas rebuild, and raise funds to urgently repair damaged homes and school buildings.

For more information visit www.bahamasrelieffoundation.org