The Caribbean Comes To South Beach at MUSE Modern & Contemporary Art Fair

“Through art, these outstanding women artists are defining their culture and identity as women as Caribbean women and it’s not tourist art,” said MUSE Art Fair Founder and CEO Que Simmons. We’re excited to have partnered with the Bahamas Division of Culture to bring them here,” she said.

Three premiere women artists representing The Bahamas, including Averia Wright, Tamika Galanis and Jodi Minnis will showcase their work.

The five-day art fair also includes workshops for artists and an opening night reception at 6pm on December 3rd which is also a fundraiser for artists of the Bahamas who were hurt by Hurricane Dorian.

MIAMI – More than 15 artists from the across the Caribbean will merge at the 3rd MUSE Modern & Contemporary Art Fair held during The 2019 Art Basel and Miami Art Week at the Gates Hotel Miami Beach, December 3-8.

Jamaican female artist Michelle Drummond will also showcase her collection of fine art. Born in Kingston, Jamaica, and now a one-year resident of South Florida, Drummond’s, whose work reflects her less than privileged upbringing, has since transformed from two-dimensional to three-dimensional in appearance. She is a graduate of St. Lawrence University in upstate New York.

Other artists representing Cuba, Dominican Republic, Haiti, and Barbados will also be featured, including self-taught Cuban American Alexis Acosta whose French impressionist style inspired paintings of Rock Stars including Jim Morrison, David Bowie and Keith Richardson resemble live photography.

Some of Trinidad and Tobago’s top artists, including Peter Sheppard, Christopher Cozier, and Joseph Grant will also be displaying their work. Numerous Art Collectors, including comedian Bill Cosby, “Like It Is” founder and TV host, the late Gil Nobel and NBA, Detroit Piston’s AllStar, Isiah Thomas have all acquired paintings from Grant’s body of work. As a 2013 Prince Clause (Germany) Award Laureate, Cozier has participated in a number of exhibitions focused upon contemporary art in the Caribbean.

A workshop “Instagram For Artists” presented by Hector Garcia will also be presented during the fair on Saturday, December 7th at 10am. Artists who are interested in growing their Instagram account to promote and sell their work are encouraged to attend. Workshops are free and open to the public.

This year’s sponsors include, the Greater Miami Convention & Visitor’s Bureau’s Art of Black Miami initiative, Bahamas Artist Movement, 5/12 Studio Graphic Design, The Gates Hotel South Beach: A Double Tree by The Hilton Hotel, Enviralum Industries Inc., McCormack Media Group, Alioop Network and The Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce.

“We’re happy that through MUSE we will be in a position to give back to those who have been impacted by the storm,” Simmons added. “We’re inviting everyone to come out and enjoy the fair, support the artists, and contribute to the rebuilding efforts.”

Other artists featured in MUSE are Eligaj Mzilikase from Jamaica, Leslie Gomez-Gonzalez(Dominican Republic), Emmanuel Dostaly (Haiti), Charley Carlos Palmer (Jamaica), Edward Simal-Chang (Venezuela), Alex Garcia (Cuba), Anthony Burks (Bahamas).

The exhibition kicks off at 6pm, Tuesday, December 3, 2019 with a VIP and Media opening reception, and will be open to the public daily 11-am to 8pm, December 4 through December 7, 2019 and 11am to 5pm on December 8th at the Gates Hotel South Beach 2360 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139.