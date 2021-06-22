Jamaican actor Marcos James Co-Stars with Vivica A. Fox on Movie Series Event, Keeping Up with the Joneses

by Howard Campbell

[HOLLYWOOD] – Jamaican actor Marcos James has done the rounds in British theater and film since moving to the United Kingdom nearly 20 years ago. He also appeared in season five of the mega hit series, Game of Thrones.

On July 8, James gets arguably his biggest break playing William in Keeping up With The Jones, a three-part movie series on the Lifetime Movie Network.

It stars Vivica A. Fox as Robin Jones, matriarch of a thriving African-American family business, who assumes the reins when her husband dies. She has four ambitious stepdaughters one of whom is William’s fiancé.

James had an instant connection with the character.

“The most attractive aspect about William is the interesting balance of good and bad qualities he possesses. It actually made the process of executing the character extremely enjoyable,” he said.

Fox is known for her work in Independence Day and Set it Off. She is also executive producer of the series which also airs July 15 and 22. Veteran actors Eric Roberts (brother of Julia) and Ted McGinley (of Married With Children and Revenge of The Nerds fame) are other well-known cast members of Keeping up With The Joneses.

Career Moves

James, who is from Kingston, Jamaica’s capital, began acting as a child. Moving to the UK, he read for a Masters degree in film production at the University of Bristol. On stage, he has appeared in Disney’s The Lion King, Aida and Death in Venice.

In season five of Game of Thrones, he played White Rat.

Being cast in Keeping up With The Joneses, James believes, validates his growth as an actor.

“Over the years, I have grown both personally and professionally as an actor. Professionally, I find value in the process of detailed script analysis and fully understanding how my character fits into the storyline. I also enjoy independently exploring character interpretation and playing with the nuances of line delivery,” he said. “I have greater insight into the value of healthy self-analysis and often use that as part of my methodology for improvement.”