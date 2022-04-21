Reggae Music Alive and Well in the UK

by Howard Campbell

[LONDON] – British sound system selector and broadcaster David Rodigan, says the success of last week’s reggae show at the Royal Festival Hall in London, is evidence the music still has a solid base in the United Kingdom.

The April 16 shows, which took place at 7 and 9 pm, featured Horace Andy, Freddie McGregor and Bitty McLean, backed by the 25-piece Outlook Orchestra. It attracted a capacity 2,700 audience.

“The show is proof that reggae music, in its traditional form, is very much alive and well in the UK because we had patrons coming from all over the country,” said Rodigan, who staged the concert for a third time.

Triumphant Return

It was a triumphant return after a two-year absence due to the Covid-19 lockdowns.

“We chose some of the artists that we had already worked with at the Royal Albert Hall and our first concert at the Royal Festival Hall back in 2018, notably Bitty McLean, Holly Cook, Kiko Bun and Horseman, all of whom performed classic songs from the Jamaican songbook and then Horace and Freddie performed from their own repertoire,” he added.

Reggae Veterans

Andy and McGregor have had a presence in the UK since the 1970s and 1980s when the black community comprised thousands of Jamaicans, several of whom owned record labels and stores and promoted shows.

The 71 year-old Andy released his latest album, Midnight Rocker, in March. He had a big British hit in 1978 with Natty Dread A weh She Want which he did with deejay Tappa Zukie. It was one of the songs he performed at Royal Festival Hall.

McGregor, 65, had a strong UK chart run. Especially with songs like Big Ship, Push Come to Shove and Just Don’t Want to be Lonely.

Germany-born Rodigan’s illustrious career started at the British Broadcasting Corporation in 1978. He rose to international prominence in the 1980s as a disc jockey at Capital Radio in London. Plus, through a series of sound system clashes with his Jamaican counterpart, Barrington “Barry G” Gordon.