Freddie McGregor Returns to London for David Rodigan’s Tribute to Reggae

David Rodigan and Freddie McGregor at the Royal Festival Hall concert in London that celebrated reggae’s 50th anniversary.

by Howard Campbell

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – The United Kingdom has been a happy hunting ground for Freddie McGregor for over 35 years. He returns there April 16 for David Rodigan’s tribute to reggae with the Outlook Orchestra at Royal Festival Hall in London

It will be the show’s third staging. Last year’s event was cancelled because of COVID-19.

McGregor performed on the 2019 edition along with Bitty McLean, Maxi Priest and Winston Francis. That event celebrated reggae’s 50th anniversary.

“The UK is, and has been a great market for me for years. Just Don’t Want to Lonely is definitely my biggest seller in Europe, but I have so many more songs that have impacted my career over time especially in the UK,” said McGregor.

The inaugural show also took place at the 2,700-seat Royal Festival Hall. It marked Rodigan’s 40th year as a broadcaster.

At the Royal Festival Hall event, the famed British reggae historian collaborates with Tommy Evans, leader of the 25-piece Outlook Orchestra on arrangements of classic Jamaican songs.

They also back the artistes who are selected by Rodigan.

A reggae cover of soul singer Ronnie Dyson’s quiet storm hit, Just Don’t Want to be Lonely was released during a purple patch for McGregor. It entered the Top 10 of the British national chart in 1987.

McGregor is scheduled to be back in the UK in June for more shows with the Outlook Orchestra. One month later, he returns there for gigs with Marcia Griffiths, Louie Culture and Duane Stephenson.

 

