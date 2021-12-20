The Basel South Black Art Show opening event for South Dade Black History Center

[MIAMI-DADE] – The South Dade Black History Center Advisory Board, one of the 11 boards under the Office of Community Advocacy, recently hosted the Basel South Black Art Show at the Larcenia J. Bullard Plaza in Miami. The 3-day event featured the work of local artists to provide the South Dade community with an art event during Art Basel Weekend.

The opening night reception began with a moment of silence and candle lighting to honor the legacy of Congresswoman Carrie P. Meek, the first Black person to represent Florida in the House of Representatives, who served five terms; she will be remembered as a fighter for job creation, and programs for the betterment of the community.

Event Highlights

Attendees took part in an opening night ceremony where they enjoyed an evening of live music, exquisite food, and a meet and greet with participating artists. The Basel South Black Art show featured the work of Robert McKnight, Eric (Hue) Houston, Nina Shepard, G. Darkins, Rodney Royal, Plantedman and Kinetic. CBS 4 news featured Artist G. Darkins’s highlighting her work at the South Dade Black History Center and other Art Basel events. Darkins’ remarkable resiliency after a car crash left her quadriplegic is unique.

“The Basel South Black Art Show was a wonderful introduction of the center to the community. It showcased the type of cultural activities and exhibits they can expect to experience. Seeing the overwhelming community support solidifies our purpose and the desire of the community to have these kinds of events,” said former County Commissioner Dennis C. Moss. “I thank Diara Zeigler, community advocate and former Director of Church & Community Relations to District 9 Commissioner Kionne McGhee who serves as Director of the Center for her hard work in order to make this happen.”

The South Dade Black History Center Advisory Board at the Larcenia J. Bullard Plaza, under the Office of Community Advocacy, was created by an ordinance sponsored by Commissioner Kionne McGhee. The Board operates as a catalyst for civic events, and showcasing the history of South Miami-Dade County’s Black communities. As well as serving as an art and cultural center; and providing the community with retail and commercial rental spaces.