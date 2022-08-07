SOUTH FLORIDA – 2022 represents the 60th year that the small island nation of Jamaica has been impacting the world in a powerful way that belies its size. Reggae music represents the most powerful creative output from Jamaica. The music form has not only entertained but influenced people worldwide.

Caribshopper is the first major tech-driven online shopping destination to solely focus on economic growth in the Caribbean region. With hundreds of Jamaican merchants on the online portal Caribshopper brings Jamaica in all facets to the world.

Jamaica 60 Merchandise

Jamaica’s Ministry of Culture is utilizing the Reggae Jamaica App. It will direct traffic to Jamaica 60 licensed merchandise available through Caribshopper. This partnership allows those who love Jamaica, the Jamaican culture, and Jamaican products the opportunity to celebrate Jamaica 60 in a powerful and tangible way far and wide for an entire year.

The Caribshopper online platform facilitates merchant transactions for Caribbean businesses. Caribshopper is collaborating with the Jamaica Ministry of Culture as the Official Online Retailer of all Jamaica 60 licensed merchandise throughout the 60th Anniversary celebrations slated to take place through July 2023. The various retailers will have their Jamaica 60 licensed merchandise visible in their store on Caribshopper and Caribshopper will curate the experience with an online catalogue of Jamaica 60 merchandise.

Reggae Jamaica App

Go to Caribshopper.com and then to your app store & download the Jamaica Reggae App to partake of the year long celebrations of Jamaica 60 whether in Jamaica or abroad!

The Reggae Jamaica App is available for download via the App Store or Google Play Store. The App is regularly updated with upcoming events and celebrations for the entire Diamond Jubilee period. It is the best source of information for what is happening globally, with regards to Jamaica 60.

Cross Promotion

In keeping with its position, we’ve decided to use the App to allow everyone interested in Officially Licensed Jamaica 60 merchandise, to be able to see it, and they will be able to click through and make their purchases on Caribshopper, without having to exit the app. This is to make it easier for our Jamaica 60 licensees to make sales, and to reduce the time and clicks it takes the consumer to find and get to what they’re looking for and wanting to purchase.

Caribshopper is committed to helping Caribbean-owned brands grow. Specifically, by providing a marketplace where customers abroad can connect with a taste of “home”. This includes, creating a community that celebrates and brings Caribbean culture closer. Caribshopper currently ships to the US and Canada only. More countries are coming soon!