Let Caribshopper Transport You ‘Home’ In Time for Caribbean-American Heritage Month

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – Members of the Caribbean diaspora living in the United States can celebrate

National Caribbean-American Heritage Month with an authentic Caribbean experience when they shop at Caribshopper.com.

Caribbean fans across the US won’t need to settle for second-best or substitutions to get genuine Trinidadian snacks like Sunshine Snacks’ Cheese Curls, Sweet & Simply Jamaican Butter Rum Cake, or Bertie’s Original Pepper Sauce to honor their roots. Whether they’re craving “yaad-style” curry mutton with the right mix of spices for Sunday dinner, miss cook-shop rice and peas with the perfect fried chicken seasoning blend, or need that flawlessly roasted Jamaican Blue Mountain coffee to start their day, Caribshopper has the fix.

“As a Caribbean native myself, I always jump on a chance to celebrate the culture and beauty of my home island,” says Kadion Preston, Caribshopper’s Founder and CEO. “My desire to share that experience with others living in the diaspora birthed Caribshopper. Since its inception, our marketplace has made it easier for people living in North America to ship iconic treats from Jamaica and Trinidad. This summer is especially unique since other Caribbean lovers can celebrate National Caribbean-American Heritage Month, as well as, Jamaica and Trinidad 60 as if they were back home by getting the things they need to rep the 876 or 868.” He explains that his company works hard to create a robust Caribbean network beneficial for consumers abroad and businesses in the region. “Currently, we’re expanding to other Caribbean territories so that by next year this time, our customers will have more options to choose from for their NCAHM celebrations.”

Leading Online Marketplace

Now the leading online marketplace for authentic Caribbean-made products, Caribshopper bridges the gap between the Caribbean massive at home in Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago and those abroad. With more than 450 merchants and over 6,500 products to choose from, patrons are sure to find the piece of home they’ve been missing, just in time for this special month of culture!

Self-care and Wellness Products

Beyond the flavors of the Caribbean, nationals, descendants, or overall enthusiasts can also purchase self-care and wellness products for their body and soul while adding a few stylish pieces to their carts. Caribshopper’s extensive marketplace features must-haves made with all-natural ingredients, found right on the island from top sellers like ariSkinCare, ZusyNaturalSkincare101, and Starfish Oils. Whipped butters, soothing creams, fragrance-infused oils, and hand-made soaps provide skin therapy their whole body will appreciate. Also available are hand-poured scented candles from Galt & Maree or Beryl and Blossom that capture the aroma of the Tropics and transport them back to the shores of

Jamaica or Trinidad with every whiff.

On the other hand, you can’t don your best Caribbean threads for the summer without a bonafide hand-sewn swimsuit, chic leather sandals, or unique accessories to complete your outfit. These cutting-edge and stylish pieces are made in the hills, cities, or on the beaches by Caribbean people, for Caribbean people.

“The fact is, when we support local businesses back home, we contribute to that country’s overall development. There’s no celebration of Caribbean-American Heritage without advocating for the history and culture of the places that brought us here,” says Preston.

Jamaica and Trinidad’s Diamond Jubilee

In support of this, the Ministry of Tourism has chosen Caribshopper to be the online retailer for Jamaica’s 60th Independence celebrations in August, making them the consumer partner for Jamaica’s Diamond Jubilee. Consumers can also ring in Trinidad’s Diamond Jubilee with authentic foods, self-care products, and the sounds of TT as Caribshopper even stocks and ships authentic steel pans and supplies.

Extensive Product Line

The site features thousands of products in the categories: Food & Drink, Beauty & Wellness, Home & Living, Jewelry, Apparel, and Paper & Novelty. Customers can shop in their local currency, with all duties and taxes included at checkout for a more seamless experience. They also benefit from five-day shipping, free shipping on select orders, a dedicated customer support line for queries and concerns, and 15% off first orders for new customers.

In a little over a year, Caribshopper has become the go-to source for thousands of US and Canadian residents longing for a nostalgic piece of ‘home’ to reconnect with authentic Caribbean culture. Caribbean people living abroad also get introduced to up-and-coming brands that offer a modern twist on traditional Caribbean excellence.