Reggae Girlz to be Honored at David Hunt Scholarship Red Carpet Event

by Derrick Scott

WASHINGTON, DC – Reggae Girlz, the national women’s soccer squad of Jamaica, will be the toast of the town in Washington, DC, on Saturday evening, January 19, as the 7th Annual Jamaica David “Wagga” Hunt Scholarship Red Carpet Fundraiser rolls out.

Deserving students at Kingston College and Calabar high schools in Kingston will benefit from all of the proceeds from the event, which this year is recognising Reggae Girlz for their historic achievement in 2018 as the first Caribbean team to qualify for the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in France.

Her Excellency Audrey P. Marks, Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, is serving as patron and will deliver the keynote address for the fundraiser, which is set to take place at the Atrium of the National Education Association (NEA) Building, 1527 M Street NW, Washington, DC, from 7:30 pm until midnight.

Ambassador Marks has commended the David Hunt Memorial Scholarship Committee for “sustaining this important initiative which has served as a powerful tool in transforming the lives of several boys, by helping them to complete their high school education and to realise their dreams.”

Founded in 2009, the David Hunt Scholarship Foundation has awarded scholarships totaling over (J$10 million). Committee chairman Christopher Hunt explained that the Committee would continue offering scholarships to deserving students at the beneficiary schools.

The late David “Wagga” Hunt was a distinguished past student of Kingston College and co-founder of Meadhaven United Football Club, former General Secretary of the Kingston & St. Andrew Football Association (KSAFA), former General Secretary of the Minor League Football Association, and one of Jamaica’s foremost track-and-field analysts, who also had a great passion for youth and sports. Hunt led Calabar to both the Manning Cup and Oliver Shield titles in 2005.

Dervan Malcolm, host of the Power 106 radio current affairs programme Both Sides of the Story and The Jamaican Diaspora Live Online, will broadcast live from the January 19 fundraising event in Washington, DC, where guests will treated to sumptuous Jamaican cuisine and entertainment by a live band and DJ in the Bob Marley Dance Studio.