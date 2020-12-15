Reggae Artist Black Am I Release Visuals for Single “The Edge”

[New York] – Since coming onto the scene with the honor and privilege to be musically mentored by the renowned Marley family, BLACK AM I has stood strong on his musical mantra and responsibility to preserve authentic reggae. The latter falls into place with his daily philosophy chanted on his discography such as on his latest release “THE EDGE”.

Produced by multi-GRAMMY winning artist/producer Damian “Jr Gong” Marley for Ghetto Youths International, “THE EDGE” aptly captures the feeling of millions worldwide at this very moment. Black Am I has now delivered a striking video for ‘The Edge’ directed by Studio 9, that was filmed on location in his hometown & birthplace the historical Nine Mile village.

The video depicts all that the fervid Rastafarian lives and breathes; music, fresh air, food from the earth, messages and philosophy, all intertwine into a 4 minutes and twenty-nine seconds movie that seem to visually transport you away from today’s worldwide chaos while heeding words of warning.

“See me on the edge don’t push me

I duh wanna lose my step

Now is the time to live wont think bout the time to die

Another time to give up, now is the time to try

Every nation fi live up

Time we have this rectify”

“THE EDGE” will be live Tuesday, December 15th at noon on Ghetto Youths International official YouTube channel at 12 pm EST, while worldwide digital platforms: Cookies / StrainHunters / Rock n Robins shop / Itopia Life / Island Strains / Kaya Herb House and rapper & entrepreneur Berner will premiere the video via their social platform at 11 am EST/ 8am PST