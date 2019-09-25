Miami Carnival provides a taste of the diverse and unique flavors of Caribbean culture to all those who attend. Miami Carnival provides a taste of the diverse and unique flavors of Caribbean culture to all those who attend.

SOUTH FLORIDA – On Sunday, October 13, 2019, the Miami Broward One Carnival Host Committee will host the 35th annual Miami Carnival celebration at the Miami-Dade County Fairgrounds, from 11 am-11 pm.

Named one of the Top 100 Events of South Florida by bizbash.com, Miami Carnival continues its long-standing tradition of providing a kaleidoscope of Caribbean cultures under one umbrella.

The events also consists of a thoughtfully curated celebration of the Caribbean through pageantry, music, food, arts & crafts, and cultural experiences.

Miami Carnival Parade of Bands features the colorful display of costumes of over 15,000 masqueraders and revelers parading as they capture the spirit, passion, and the essence of Caribbean culture.

The mega concert, scheduled on the same day, will showcase the infectious vibes and energy of some of the top 35 Soca music ambassadors.

2019 Miami Carnival Sponsors

Sponsors for the 2019 Miami Carnival include: Presenting sponsors – The Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau and Caribbean Airlines; MoneyGram, Yellow Cab Broward and is produced with the support of the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and the Cultural Affairs Council, the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners.

“For over 35 years, Miami Carnival has endeavored to be the nucleus of Caribbean culture during every Columbus Day weekend in South Florida. It is critical for the sustainability of the Carnival that all our community stakeholders support the sanctioned main events of the Carnival calendar, including our Junior Carnival, Panorama, Jouvert and Parade of the Bands. These key Miami Carnival events created a platform of cultural tourism for other fetes and themed parties to exist for the catering public and should not conflict, especially with the main day of our Parade of the Bands. All community members are encouraged to support the Carnival’s core programming in every way possible,” states Joan Hinkson, Board Chair, Miami Broward One Carnival Host Committee.

“The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau is proud to support the iconic Miami Carnival and its showcase of rich Caribbean cultures”, said William D. Talbert, III, CDME, President and CEO of the GMCVB.

“Greater Miami is ripe with Caribbean culture as seen throughout our diverse neighborhoods and it continues to be a main reason for driving tourism in our community. We encourage locals and visitors to experience Miami Carnival for themselves and enjoy the vastness of Caribbean culture. ”

“Residents and visitors will be able to “Find their Love of Heritage” at the Miami Carnival! Whether it’s the food, fellowship, music, vibrant costumes or lively masqueraders; the fusion of Caribbean Culture and tradition will keep attendees captivated”, says Connie W. Kinnard ,Vice President, Multicultural Tourism & Development, Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Miami Carnival Lineup of Events

The Miami Carnival vibes start with the Miami Carnival Junior Carnival on Saturday, October 5, 2019.

This traditional event cultivates a platform that supports the passing of the baton of the culture of Carnival to the young people.

On Friday, October 11, the annual Miami Carnival Panorama brings the rhythms of sweet Steelpan music competition between five competing bands. A highly anticipated performance by the Trinidad Massy All Stars Steel Orchestra, and appearances by Gypsy & Poser are some of the most talked-about among pan aficionados.

On Saturday, October 12, the Miami Carnival Official J’Ouvert is also a very colorful event where paint and powder contribute color to the costumes.

The culmination of Miami Carnival takes place on Sunday, October 13, at the Miami-Dade County Fairgrounds from 11 am-11 pm. The parade kicks off at Noon, and the mega Soca concert starts at 3 pm.

Soca Concert Lineup

Featuring- Kes the Band (Trinidad), Dil-E-Nadan Band (Trinidad), Farmer Nappy (Trinidad), Nailah Blackman (Trinidad), Nadia Batson (Trinidad), Mr Killa (Grenada), Julien Believe (Bahamas), Swappi (Trinidad), Stitchie(Guyana), 5 Star Akil (Trinidad), Teddyson John (St. Lucia), Kiprich (Jamaica), King Bubba (Barbados), Mikaben (Haiti), Stacious (Jamaica), Veekash Sahadeo (Trinidad), Christy Delves (Grenada), Ezzy Rattigan (Antigua), Claudette Peters (Antigua), Wendi (Bahamas ), Dennis Roberts (Antigua), Trevon Vibez (Barbados) and more!

Hosted by : MC Wassy, DJ Sue, DLife

: MC Wassy, DJ Sue, DLife Music powered by– DJ Dorenzo (Trinidad), DJ Mekka Rose (Barbados), DJ Coulgi (Haiti), DJ Fly Guy (Guyana), DJ Kito (Trinidad)

Presented by the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau #FoundinMiami

Celebrating Sweet Riddim & Culture

Caribbean Airlines- Official Airline Of Miami Carnival

Junior Carnival Presented by TD Bank Set to Celebrate and Pass On Culture To Young People

Trinidad Massy All Stars Steel Orchestra Set to Perform At Panorama

Appearances by T&T’s Gypsy & Poser at Miami Carnival Panorama and Carnival Sunday

Official Miami Carnival J’Ouvert Presented by MoneyGram

Over 15,000 Masqueraders participating at the Miami Carnival Parade of Bands

Concert With Top Heavyweight Soca Artists

Creative artisans and artists set to showcase at the Miami Carnival Parade of Bands

Three Free Park and Ride Locations

One Carnival, One Location, One Movement