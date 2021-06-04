Reggae Ambassadors Third World Release ‘Feel Good’ Video Featuring Busy Signal

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – As the weather is getting closer to 96°, travel is re-opening and summer is just around the corner. Reggae Ambassadors Third World are gearing up to kick off the season in spectacular fashion with the release of their music video “Feel Good” featuring one of Reggae’s most prolific artist Busy Signal on Friday June 4th.

The visual captured comes from Third World’s 2019 Grammy-nominated album ‘More Work to Be Done’, produced by Damian “Jr Gong” Marley. Directed by Warrior Film Productions, the summer anthem ‘Feel Good’ will be released on Ghetto Youth International ‘s YouTube page come Friday.

Reggae / R&B Crossover

“The studio was a buzz when we composed the beat for “Feel Good”. Damian sought out to create a song that would have a dynamic audience connection and make you dance and sing along and “Feel Good”, and we came up with a throwback to the 80s crossover reggae/ R&B synth vibe. and of course, Busy Signal rocked the modern dancehall style to the track with an amazing flow. It’s bad.” — Richard Daley

Fitting to the current social landscape, Feel Good captures the bliss and excitement of living life to the fullest, and enjoying the time we have. The song has harnessed international recognition for its dynamic sound, merging dancehall and reggae into one genre; showcasing the vast range of music lovers that Third World’s music resonates with.

Making People Feel Good

“The song “Feel Good” is exactly what the title says. It is about making people feel good and don’t let anyone spoil the party, don’t let anyone bring you down. It’s a super song for the summer, after coming off a most depressing pandemic year, it’s time to “Feel Good” and we are ready to get back on stage and jam this single with you.” — Cat Coore

As the world re-enters society, and summer plans begin to finalize, Third World’s Feel Good video inspires viewers to take on a fresh perspective of post-pandemic life, and enjoy every breath we take, after all, “It’s Alright.go ahead and be yourself, FEEL GOOD, its alight”.