Red Dot Foundation’s Safecity App Wins Vital Voices Global Leadership Awards

WASHINGTON, DC – Trinbagonian Social Entrepreneur Nicole Joseph-Chin is a partner of Red Dot Foundation’s Safecity app which was the recipient of Vital Voices’ inaugural “Collective Impact Award”, at its 23rd Annual Global Leadership Awards held on May 30 2024 at Kennedy Centre in Washington DC. Joseph-Chin joined other Red Dot Foundation partners from around the world at the awards ceremony to receive the collective action award recognizing their global impact.

Safecity is a global platform for anonymous reporting of sexual and gender-based violence and Safecity Global refers to the collective impact achieved through collaboration with partners around the world in achieving safer cities and communities.

Proud of the Recognition

ElsaMarie D’Silva, Founder, Red Dot Foundation Global said, “I am extremely proud that our work has been recognized by Vital Voices. Safecity has been designed to be agile, empathetic to survivors and easy to use for all partners. The stories visually represented on a map are powerful because it shows the pervasiveness of the problem. Our collective action is critical in solving the issue and I am grateful to all our partners who have worked with us.”

Collective Effort

Supreet K Singh, Co-Founder & CEO, Red Dot Foundation said, “It takes a village to raise a child and it has taken a global community to come together and bring Safecity to where it is today. Ensuring that the survivors of sexual violence have a safe empathetic platform to voice their stories, creating data that shows the real state of affairs with regards to women safety has been a journey of hard work and constant evolution. Our work has been able to create impact and safer neighborhoods across the globe. Even though there is a lot more to be done, we are strengthened by the determination of our collective intent to end gender- based violence.”

Global Collaboration

Over the last ten years, Red Dot Foundation Global has partnered with several Vital Voices members around the world. These organizations have used the Safecity app in their environments to understand the scale of the problem, the continuum of violence and have designed solutions that are resonant to their communities. “This global collaboration demonstrates what is possible when a network of women leaders comes together. It’s a meaningful reminder that power expands the moment that it’s shared” said Alyse Nelson, President and CEO of Vital Voices Global Partnership.

Trinidad and Tobago

In the formative days of the Ms. Brafit and Safecity partnership in Trinidad and Tobago, the Safecity app was introduced to undergraduate students of the Geography Department, whose support allowed early awareness of issues of sexual and gender-based violence on the University of the West Indies St. Augustine campus in 2017.

“The Ms. Brafit brand has teamed up with Safecity to encourage more options towards inclusive interventions in support of women’s health and the underlying goals of contributing to safe and sustainable cities,” said Nicole Joseph Chin, Founder, Ms. Brafit, Trinidad and Tobago.

Philippines

In Quezon City, Philippines, Red Dot Foundation has established a close partnership with the Mayor, academic and administrative offices in the University of the Philippines, and local Barangay Captains through its partner, Bayi Inc. This collaboration has fostered trust in institutions, leading to increased volunteer organization and greater utilization of government-provided survivor services.

“Collaborating with Safecity has been transformative for us in many ways, particularly in leveraging technology to advance strategic solutions and policy reforms in the communities we serve,” said Maya Tamayo, Co-Founder of Bayi Inc., Philippines.

Kenya

Our partner in Kibera, Nairobi, Kenya, Polycom Girls has used the data to engage local communities including religious leaders in understanding the nature and context of violence against women and girls.

“We have influenced school administration to incorporate safeguarding policies for children and youth and have mobilized youth to advocate for their own safety. Through the Safecity partnership we were able to steer the sexual harassment conversation in Kenya. It is now beyond just defilement and rape.” said Jane Anyango, Founder, Polycom Development Project, Kenya.

Romania

Safecity is also works extensively in Romania. Supporting Ukrainian refugees that have been through a lot between the war and the cases of gender violence. Adding the backlash from the population that is supposed to receive them as migrants.

Brazil

Safecity works to address the intersection of climate change and gender-based violence in Brazil. In addition, trying advocate with the government for stronger policies and survivor centric resources.

Netherlands

In the Netherlands, we have collaborated to engage the student community, hosting creative events around unsafe spots in their city.

Our other Vital Voices partners include Ms. Sophie Sandberg, Founder of Catcalls of New York (USA), Ms. Dunja Bonacci Skednerovic in Croatia, Ms. Martha Lidia Oxi in Guatemala, Ms. Radziah Radzi and Omna Sreeni Ong in Malaysia and Ms. Nkechi Udegboka in Nigeria.

Red Dot Foundation’s 2030 Vision

Red Dot Foundation’s 2030 vision is to design, develop and implement a social franchise model to build the capacity of 100 organizations in the Global South to use the Safecity model to end sexual and gender-based violence, collectively improving the lives of 1 billion people.

In response to the Delhi Gang Rape and Murder case in 2012, ElsaMarie D’Silva (2017 Vital Voices Global Leadership Award Honoree) created Red Dot Foundation, working at the intersection of gender, technology, communications, data, and urban planning. Red Dot Foundation (www.reddotfoundation.in) is a United Nations ECOSOC-accredited non-profit that works on gender equity, safety and justice. Safecity is its flagship program.

Safecity (https://webapp.safecity.in/) is a mobile app and platform that crowdsources personal stories of sexual harassment and abuse in public spaces. Its data, which can be anonymous, gets aggregated as hot spots on a map indicating trends at a local level. The strategy is to make this data useful for individuals, communities, and local governments. Most importantly to identify factors that lead to violence and to improve public safety.

Red Dot Foundation aims to make cities safer. Safer, by encouraging equal access to public and private spaces for everyone. Especially women and girls, through the use of education, advocacy, crowdsourced data, community engagement and institutional accountability.