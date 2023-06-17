Human Trafficking Awareness and Prevention Symposium Aims to Create Safer Neighborhoods

SOUTH FLORIDA -The Female Development World Organization (FDWO) and the Caribbean Anti-Trafficking Committee (CAC) will host a one-day Human Trafficking Awareness and Prevention Symposium on Tuesday, June 27th at 6:00 p.m. The event will take place at the Environ Cultural Center 3800 Environ Blvd., in Lauderhill.

Click here to register to attend.

The theme of the Symposium is “Creating Safer Neighborhoods” and is in partnership with the City of Lauderhill Police Department and the Environ Cultural Center in Lauderhill. This event is one of the calendar items in South Florida commemorating June as Caribbean American Heritage Month.

The Fight Against Human Trafficking

Some 200 participants are expected to discuss measures in the fight against human trafficking. In addition, address issues facing the Caribbean Diaspora Community. Plus, share knowledge of best practice.

Participants will include personnel representing law enforcement, and the Judiciary Departments. Plus, faith-based, health and mental health advocates. Additionally, various community organizations.

Key Panelists

Confirmed panelists will include Colonel David Holmes, Broward Sheriff’s Office, Sergeant Atina Johnson, Lauderhill Police Department; Mrs. Jumorrow Terra Poitier, Director of Community Outreach & Anti-Human Trafficking Coordinator for the Broward State Attorney’s Office, 17th Judicial Circuit assigned to Sex Crimes and Child Abuse Unit; Elvis Caines, MJPM Victims of Crime Supervisor Advocate for Victims/SafeSpace Community Action-Human Service Department; Dr. Nadia Assad, State Florida Director Hdpac., Florida; Joanette Brookes-George, Ph.D., Principal Consultant at Unmute Yourself, Inc.; and Dr. Lavern Deer, Youth and Community Advocate, and Founder, Female Development World Organization.

Florida ranks third in the Nation, behind Texas and California, for the most number of calls to the National Human Trafficking Hotline.

Caribbean Anti-Trafficking Committee’s Goal

The Caribbean Anti-Trafficking Committee was commissioned by Jamaica’s Consul General to Miami, Oliver Mair. The purpose of this Committee is to support the Consulate in raising awareness for the prevention of human trafficking. Especially, amongst members of the Jamaican Diaspora. In addition, to assist NGO’s and governmental agencies in its mission to combat human tracking activities through awareness and education efforts.