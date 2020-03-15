COVID- 19 Precautionary Measures – Embassy of Jamaica, Washington D.C.

// // //

//

WASHINGTON, DC – In light of the evolving COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic and the need to introduce appropriate precautionary measures to protect persons from the spread of the virus, by virtue of the congregation of a large number of persons in a small space, please be advised as follows:

The Embassy of Jamaica in Washington D.C. has adjusted its working hours to 10am to 4pm as at Thursday, 12th March 2020. The Consular Section (passport, citizenship, visa and other services) hours will be from 10am to 1pm.

As of Monday 16th March 2020, the consular section of the Embassy will be closed to the public for one week, i.e. from 16th – 20th March 2020. During that period, the situation will be further assessed to determine any further adjustments that may become desirable.

Persons applying for the renewal of Jamaican passports are, therefore, encouraged to utilize the online application system available at www.pica.gov.jm.

All persons who received an adult passport after September 2001 can renew their passport online, provided that the passport has expired or will expire in less than one (1) year’s time. Persons who are not eligible to apply online, that is minors, persons who wish to have a name change in the passport, and persons who are replacing lost passports, may mail applications to the Embassy at 1520 New Hampshire Avenue, NW, Washington DC, 20036.

Please see requirements outlined on our website at www.embassyofjamaica.org.

As we continue to monitor events associated with COVID-19, all are encouraged to note the official advisories from the relevant authorities and to limit travel overseas to emergencies only.

In this regard, please note that the Government of Jamaica has instituted travel restrictions for persons travelling to Jamaica from the following countries:

Iran

People’s Republic of China

South Korea

Italy

Singapore

Germany

Spain

France

For more updates on COVID-19 in Jamaica please visit https://www.moh.gov.jm/.

For updates on COVID-19 in the USA, please visit CDC.

The health and safety of our country and community are our top priorities. Please continue to take all necessary precautions including avoiding large public gatherings and non-essential social events.

We will continue to monitor the situation closely for any developments and will provide updates on our social media platforms as the situation warrants.