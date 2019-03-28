Swiss Hospitality School to Help Educate Caribbean Professionals

Les Roches Global Hospitality Education partners with the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association Education Foundation to provide scholarships

MIAMI – A prestigious Swiss hospitality school will provide partial scholarships for Caribbean nationals seeking undergraduate degrees at the elite tertiary institution.

This follows the inking of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association Education Foundation (CHTAEF) and the highly regarded Switzerland-based Les Roches Global Hospitality Education.

Known for its rigid preparation of students for successful international careers in the hospitality and service industries, Les Roches, whose main campus is in Bluche, Switzerland, will provide supplementary funding to CHTAEF scholarship recipients.

Les Roches will supplement CHTAEF’s annual US$5,000 bursary each year with a 20 to 25 percent scholarship for each recipient over three-and-a-half years. Students must pursue the Bachelor in Business Administration degree program in Global Hospitality Management. The school’s Marbella campus in Spain will provide a similar estimated contribution.

Thanking the school for its generous support of Caribbean students, Karolin Troubetzkoy, Chairman of CHTAEF, asserted for Caribbean tourism to remain competitive on a global scale, “our Caribbean hospitality leaders of the future must be given access to the highest quality education and training the world has to offer.”

Troubetzkoy, who also is Executive Director of the globally acclaimed Anse Chastanet and Jade Mountain resorts in St. Lucia, added “our partnership with Les Roches presents an excellent opportunity for Caribbean nationals to receive a highly desirable hospitality business degree, gain an entrepreneurial mindset and a global outlook in the process.”

Les Roches’ Regional Admissions Director Beatriz Blecher Catto affirmed that “as a top ranked hospitality management institution, we are honored to offer these scholarships to students from the Caribbean and support the key initiative of CHTAEF to develop the region’s people by educating future talent for the dynamic and growing hospitality and tourism industry.”

The international environment at the school promotes awareness and understanding of national and cultural differences and encourages students to work together in teams to improve interpersonal skills. Graduates of Les Roches embark on their careers with confidence, armed with knowledge, basic experience and important skills which allow them to successfully face career challenges.