Recreational Energy: Getting the Most out of Your Vacation

There’s nothing better during the cold winter months, or any time of year, really than heading to South Florida for a much-needed vacation. Whether you plan to take a cruise ship out of Miami or just relax on the beach, it’s important to balance relaxation with keeping your energy levels up so that you can make the most of your trip. Kratom can help you do both those things.

Kratom is a natural herbal supplement with somewhat paradoxical effects. When taken in small doses, White Maeng Da Kratom gives consumers a nice energy boost, aides in focus, and maximizes productivity. In larger doses, it has a relaxing sedative effect. Kratom is also the perfect recreational supplement in that it induces euphoria in any dose.

If you have never taken kratom? Read on to find out why it might be the best way to get the most out of your next vacation.

Kratom as a Stimulant

Some strains of kratom act as more powerful stimulants than others. All white strains and some green and gold strains can give you an excellent energy boost that will help you feel your best all day and well into the night.

If you’re looking to get re-energized after a few hours at the beach, try:

White Thai

Green Maeng Da

White Maeng Da

White Sumatra

Green Malay

When you take kratom for energy, you’ll want to keep your doses low. If you’ve never used this supplement before, try starting with just one gram. Those who have some experience with kratom, especially with white strains, can take up to four grams and still expect a nice energy boost. Any more than that, and you may start to get unwanted sedative effects.

How Does Kratom Give You Energy?

The natural alkaloids found in kratom work on the brain and body to increase energy levels in several ways. It stimulates adrenaline and dopamine production for a powerful mental boost, releases endorphins that numb pain receptors to alleviate any obvious or hidden aches that could be sapping your energy, and increases blood flow to improve your endurance and stamina.

Kratom for Relaxation

Are you planning to spend more time relaxing on the beach than sightseeing or heading out to the clubs? Red strains of kratom are perfect if you want maximum euphoric and sedative effects. Some green and gold strains are also known for acting as sedatives in the right amounts.

To get the most out of a lazy day, order one of these strains:

Red Bali

Gold Bali

Red Maeng Da

Red Borneo

When taken in lower doses, these strains can also help you overcome social anxiety and leave all your home problems. When taken in quantities larger than around four grams, they’ll maximize your relaxation so that you’ll be able to enjoy your day spent relaxing by the pool or leisurely exploring the neighborhood.

If you’re looking for the right way to end an exciting day or night out on the town, these strains of kratom will also hit the spot. They may make you feel sleepy if you take a lot of them, but you’ll never feel more satisfied with a day well-spent.

How Does Kratom Keep You Relaxed?

Using kratom releases serotonin in your brain, alleviating anxiety and depression and leaving you feeling pleasantly euphoric. The alkaloids mitragynine and 7-hydroxymitragynine also bind to your brain’s mu-opioid receptors to produce opioid-like effects. Don’t worry, though. It’s not an opiate. It’s a natural supplement produced by drying and grinding the leaves of the Mitragyna speciosa tree. Many opiate addicts use it to help them put an end to their addictions.

Kratom for Pain Relief

Whether you suffer from a chronic pain condition and you would instead leave your symptoms behind when you set off on a cruise, or you’re dealing with an acute problem like a headache, kratom can help with that, too. Many kratom types are celebrated for their pain-relieving properties, including a wide variety of white, green, red, and gold strains.

What’s great about using kratom for pain relief is that you don’t have to deal with the unwanted side effects of prescription and over-the-counter medications. If you want to relieve your pain without feeling sleepy so you can head out and medications’ undesirable side effects day, Green Malay is a good option. If you’re just trying to fall asleep, but your feet are so sore from your day’s adventures you can’t relax, try Red Bali or Red Maeng Da.

How Does Kratom Relieve Pain?

Kratom can help you manage your chronic or acute pain by binding to the pain receptors in your brain. It’s suitable for treating just about any problem, from minor headaches to severe conditions like fibromyalgia. This beneficial herb also has anti-inflammatory properties. Since many medical conditions that cause pain stem from inflammation, kratom can help to resolve your underlying problem in addition to its symptoms.

How to Dose Kratom

You’ve probably gathered by now that kratom can have a lot of different effects. Not all of them are strain-specific. No matter what kind of kratom you choose, you’ll always experience more stimulating effects when you take it in low doses and more sedative effects when consuming more of this beneficial herb.

If you’ve never taken kratom before, it’s always best to start with a low dose. The amount of kratom you’ll need will depend on factors like the speed of your metabolism, your weight, how much food you’ve eaten, and whether you have a tolerance to kratom, in general, or to a specific strain. As a general rule, you should start with one gram for every 100 pounds of body weight.

How to Take Kratom

Kratom comes in two primary forms: powder and capsules. You can use the powder to make tea, just mix it with water, or perform what’s known as the toss-and-wash technique for maximum efficiency, but be forewarned: it has a unique flavor that takes some getting used to. Buying kratom in capsule form lets you take advantage of the herb’s mind and body effects without having to subject yourself to its bitter taste.

A Word to the Wise

Many visitors come to South Florida for its nightlife, which often means heading out to bars and clubs. If you plan to drink, you should know that even a small amount of kratom can potentiate the effects of alcohol. At high doses, the combination of kratom and alcohol can also produce some very unpleasant side effects such as gastrointestinal pain, headaches, excessive sweating, and, according to some sources, severe hangovers.

No significant body of medical research exists to explain the effects of kratom on alcohol consumption, but there are plenty of anecdotal reports to back up these claims. If you plan to use kratom before drinking, try to keep your alcohol consumption to a minimum and pay attention to your limits.

Where to Find Kratom in South Florida

The best thing to do if you plan a vacation is to buy kratom online from a reputable vendor. While it’s legal to both buy and consume kratom in almost all parts of the state, you’ll have an easier time finding the right strains, and you’ll have more guarantees when it comes to quality.