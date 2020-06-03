How to Turn Your Bedroom into a Sleep Oasis

We spend a third of our lives asleep, or we should try to. Eight hours of sleep a night is most people’s target, though we often don’t manage to get a full night’s sleep.

A lack of sleep can cause all kinds of problems in our life. It can cause irritability and depression, as well as forgetfulness and poor performance at work or at school or college. There are some simple things that anyone can do to turn their bedroom into a sleep oasis, and help them to get a better night of higher-quality sleep, and improve their lives by improving their rest.

De-Clutter and Minimize Electronics

It can be hard to get to sleep in a cluttered and disorganized bedroom. Try reducing the amount of furniture and things in your room, and give yourself some space to relax in. Have a place for everything, and then keep everything in its place.

Bring in Some Nature to Help You Sleep

Having plants in the room helps create a more peaceful and pleasant place to sleep in, and some plants can actually help you to sleep. Lavender has been used for centuries as a sleep aid, and its scent is well known for helping to relax the muscles and mind, preparing you for rest. Aloe Vera is a handy plant to have around the house for all kind of reasons, but its high rate of oxygen production can help make your bedroom a better place to sleep by purifying the air. Chamomile is another plant that can help purify the air and remove toxins, and it also has a pleasant scent and attractive flowers.

Invest a Little in Your Sleep

We spend a third of our lives in our beds, but we don’t spend close to a third of our income on sleeping. In truth, we spend very little money at all on it. Investing in a new bed and mattress can make a massive difference in your quality of sleep, and gives you the opportunity to get one that suits you and your body better. A mattress in a box is great if you’re looking for a convenient option, and there are a range of different mattresses available this way.

Wake Up Better with Some Smart Technology

Waking up to a harsh, loud alarm can often be a very disruptive way to wake. You can improve the quality of your sleep, and the rest of the day by using a natural light alarm clock.

These wake you by gradually increasing the intensity of the light in your room, waking you more gently. Some can also be timed to synchronize with the time of dawn in your area, helping you to stay in tune with your natural circadian rhythm.

Make Your Bedroom a Simple Sleeping Space

Too many people use their bedroom for other things, like working out or hobbies and crafts. The equipment and supplies take up space and make your bedroom a multi-use area.

Keep your bedroom as a sleep only space and find somewhere else to work out or do your craftwork. This will help you to relax when you do go to sleep, and keep out any extra clutter. Your bedroom should be simply a bedroom, and the less the space is disturbed during the day, the more restful your sleep will be during the night.

Simple steps like these don’t have to cost you a lot of time or money and can make a noticeable difference to the quality of sleep you get, and your day-to-day life. With just a few of these simple ideas, your mood and productivity will improve. Give them a try!