Recherché Masterpiece 2020 Gets Top Billing- Former CEO of the Economic Development Corporation of Sarasota

Lakewood Ranch – Recherché Masterpiece is an annual 3 course meal luncheon created to empower and encourage meaningful networking amongst the business owners and C-Suite level employees in the SouthWest Florida region.

The keynote speaker for the inaugural luncheon is none other than Mark Huey, CPA, MBA, the former CEO of the Economic Development Corporation. “Mr. Huey with his Wharton Business School education and eight and a half years of economic leadership in the Sarasota/Manatee county area is perfect to empower “small” businesses to think bigger.” said Alicia M. Phidd, the Chief Creative Officer and the founder of this luncheon.

“We believe at Recherche High Cotton, Corp. that business owners should strive to take their business to the pinnacle of success which is to become large enterprises and get into the billion dollars annual revenue space”, she continued. “We believe that the Sarasota/Manatee area business owners can create a behemoth like Amazon and who better to empower them to do so than a man who has lead such initiatives.” she finished.

Ms. Phidd who created this event cemented herself into Sarasota county’s history earlier in 2019 when she became the first general counsel of a professional team located in Sarasota by way of the United Soccer League (USL).

“When I found out in March that I made history in the Sports and Law space. I knew I had to do more. It was the second time I was making history in the legal field in 5 years by becoming the first female lawyer or the first Black lawyer of some industry that I entered.” Ms. Phidd said. “I was tired of hearing that I broke a “glass ceiling” and I have decided to take a small step to eradicate that terminology.

What better way to do so than to use my title, resources and network to empower others to be like the Nike company and just “do it”.” She continued. Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance through its members selected Ms. Phidd as one of five finalists for the title of Networking Queen at the 2019 Sandies Awards.

“That nomination was God confirming to me that my calling is to assist others through empowerment and networking. To whom much is given, much is expected and I hope the business community like what we

have to offer.” said Ms. Phidd.

The event is set to occur on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 and already have registrants spanning industries

across the spectrum such as C-Suite in construction, legal, commercial real estate, and tele-communications

to name a few.

Tickets can be purchased online, on eventbrite.