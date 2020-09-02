How Your Building Firm Can Save Money Reusing Concrete

All builders know concrete is a key part of any construction job. Sometimes you’ll start a job by breaking structures that are already there, or you’ll need to find a good supplier for your next build.

Concrete is a recurring cost that you always need in good supply, but a surprising amount is wasted every year. It ends up in landfills and left unused on aborted projects, or leftover when you’ve ordered too much on a build.

Given the cost and need for it, unused concrete it is an immense waste for builders. The question is, what should you do about it?

According to Envirocon, there are more options than ever for recycling or reusing concrete. So, to save you money and make better use of left over resources, here’s a quick guide on what to do with your surplus concrete.

Getting Started

Consider this: You’re on a job and you’ve just knocked down concrete block retaining walls. You’ve now got a load of concrete rubble on your hands, on top of the leftover interlocking concrete blocks that are back at the yard.

In days gone by, you might have just left this knocking around, taking up space — not costing you anything, but not earning you anything either — or hauled it off to landfill.

Instead, you have a bunch of different options now that can reduce waste, protect the environment, and save you money. First though, you will need to begin by breaking that concrete up, so that it is easier to find a new use for it.

Here are your options:

Reuse

One good option for your excess material is to batch it up with new concrete that you will use or sell. Pair two yards of your leftovers with eight yards of new concrete, for example. This kills two birds with one batch of excess stone: You save money on sourcing, and you can put your surplus material to good use. It will be worth your time, as this is more lucrative than other options, and it is a more eco-friendly practice.

How you might reuse this material is up to you; there’s a load of good ideas online and research happening about uses for this upcycled material back into your business.

Recycle

You may need to find a third party who can recycle your excess material, as the work of recycling blocks is heavy-duty. However, this is a sustainable practice that brings environmental benefits.

The recycling process begins by crushing the material with heavy industrial equipment, and there’s a lot of evolution in this area at the moment. Technology is evolving all the time to refine this process.

Once crushed, the material is scanned for foreign bodies like dirt and grime. After this, the recycled material is good to go again. Often, it is turned into precast concrete products.

Repurpose

Repurposing is a really flexible option. It can save or make you money without requiring much of you on your end. You’ve got the concrete to hand, so you may as well put it to some use.

You could repave the yard, or make up some new concrete blocks for the next job. You could even turn it into something you can sell to a buyer with different needs.

Bottom Line

As anyone who has even briefly seen a Pinterest board will know, people have endless ideas for home projects. So, don’t toss out your concrete blocks; somebody might buy them to use as planters in their garden.