Don’t Neglect Your Truck: How to Keep it in Top Shape

Rotate and Replace Your Tires

Although sometimes they can be neglected, the tires on your truck are a huge part of its image. If you are driving around in a truck that has a pristine body and when you look down the tires are bald and worn down, the entire look of the truck is off. Rotating and replacing tires is an essential part of being a good truck owner. If you are frequently driving long distances, then your tires are going to wear down quickly. Luckily, with big trucks, there are many tires going at once, so they share the load, but after time, they will all start to run down.

Another important note about tires is that you should always have spares on hand. If you have had a flat tire in the past and have been driving around with the flat one in the cab of your truck because you haven’t gotten around to replacing it yet, do it as soon as possible. The last thing you want is to get another flat tire and not have a replacement in your possession.

Replace Old Parts

Lang-haul trucks go through a lot and frequently need parts replaced. Postponing this will only cause further damage to the workings of the truck, so it is important that the moment you see a check engine light on, you look under the hood and find out if something needs to be replaced. If you are in need of high-quality parts in a hurry, check out Shoreline truck parts for top-of-the-line stainless steel parts from HVAC boxes to air filters. With same-day shipping, you can get new parts quickly so that you can get back on the road as soon as possible to meet your deadlines.

Clean Regularly

To keep both the interior and the exterior of your truck in top shape, you have to make sure that you clean it regularly. This means emptying out the trash at every pit stop, hosing down the truck after a long-haul drive, intricately cleaning everything under the hood, and much more. Big trucks are always on the move, so there is always something to clean. Because of this, you should always have a kit with you with specific cleaning products so that you can do touch-ups on your journeys.

Keeping your truck clean not only gives a good reputation to your business, it also ensures that the buildup of dust and grime from the road does not damage or erode the exterior frame of the truck. The same goes for the inside. If your cab has cloth seats, they need to be shampooed and scrubbed regularly so that spills, crumbs, and any other debris that gets in do not stay for long. Keeping up the interior of your truck will help you keep it for years without having to replace anything inside and it helps with resale value.

Keep Up with Oil Changes

Neglecting to change the oil in your truck on time can lead to all kinds of problems like the wearing down of parts and even causing your car to break down. Most modern cars require an oil change every 5,000 to 7,500 miles while older models need to be changed even sooner. It is also important to know exactly what kind of oil is required for your truck because there are many types out there. Look up which oil worked best for your make and model and keep some on hand at all times.

It is also imperative to check your oil levels every once in a while. The best time to do it is while you are filling up on gas. You can lift the hood, check that everything is going well inside, and then use the free paper towels to wipe down the gauge stick and do a quick check.

Stay Safe on the Road

This is one of the most important things to keep in mind if you want to keep your truck in top shape. In order to stay safe on the road, remember to practice healthy habits like getting enough sleep before getting behind the wheel. Driving for several hours at a time can get tiring, so if you feel sleepy, pull over for the night. It is better for your truck and for everyone else on the road that way. Small mistakes like side-swiping a pole or rear-ending another vehicle can severely damage the exterior of your truck and lead to expensive repairs. Getting into bigger accidents can cause internal engine damage as well, possibly putting the truck out of commission. Always stay safe on the road and practice good road etiquette to avoid these kinds of accidents.

Store it in a Safe Place

This means not only keeping it in a garage or other covered space but also making sure that that location is secure and protected from potential robberies or vandalization. If you want your truck to stay in pristine condition, you should always park it in indoor areas like warehouses to keep it away from exposure to the elements when it is not in use. This is especially important in areas that are close to the sea because saltwater in the air can erode parts of your truck after prolonged exposure. Along with keeping your truck clean, you should also keep the area where you keep it clean so that dust and debris do not cling to the outside.

If you live somewhere that does not have a garage or a warehouse, you should at least pay extra for covered parking so that your truck will not get rained on frequently and it will have less damage from the sunlight. Sun exposure over a long period of time can fade your truck’s color and lead to costly paint jobs down the line.

Your truck is like your second home, so keeping it in pristine condition is very important. Stick to these rules to keep it in top shape so you can continue to use it for years to come.