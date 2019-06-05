Caribbean American Attorney Alicia M. Phidd makes USL History

Alicia M. Phidd, Esq. becomes first female General Counsel of a Soccer Franchise in USL’s History

Sarasota, Florida— Alicia M. Phidd, Esq. became the first female general counsel of a soccer franchise in USL’s history when she joined Sarasota Sports Management. LLC that owns Sarasota Metropolis FC.

What Glass Ceiling?

“My approach in executing my career is simple. If I see an opportunity that I believe I am qualified for, I go for it.” said Ms. Phidd. “I’m usually surprised by the historic element that result.” she continued.

Ms. Phidd has represented clients across many industries throughout her career. “I look forward to the challenges and the cheers that accompanies working in the Sports and Entertainment industry.” said Ms. Phidd.

Alicia Phidd, Esq. Profile

Ms. Phidd’s career spans representing high profile clients in boxing, entertainment law, and general business. She brings to SMFC her expertise in contract negotiations, intellectual property, corporate transactions, commercial litigation, governance, employment, and compliance.

During this career, she also shared her knowledge in academia as an adjunct professor. She taught Sports Law at Barry University and Business Law and Employment Law at the University of Phoenix.

In 2014, Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners voted her in as the first black female attorney member to their environmental board in its 30 years of existence.

In 2016, she presented to the Society of Corporate Compliance on the topic, Social Media, Your Business and The Law.

Ms. Phidd was the first black female General Counsel panelist at the Daily Business Review’s General Counsel Legends of the Boardroom, Law & Technology Section held in Miami, Florida in 2016.

Ms. Phidd believes in community, educational and environmental empowerment. She was formerly a member of the African American Advisory Council to Moffitt Cancer Center as well as the University of South Florida. She continues to give of her time by organizing community cleanups in Sarasota.

She holds a B.Sc. in Chemistry, a Master’s in Environmental Studies, Graduate Certificate in Solid Waste from SUNY Stony Brook and a Doctor of Jurisprudence from St. Thomas University School of Law.

Ms. Phidd is currently a member of the Florida Bar, the United States Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit and the 11th Circuit.

Phidd is of Jamaican descent.