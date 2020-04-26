Re-Open Florida Task Force Seeking Public Feedback

FLORIDA – The Re-Open Florida Task Force has launched a public comment submission portal open to all Floridians. Public feedback will be a critical component of the Task Force’s final report to Governor DeSantis.

Floridians are encouraged to submit their ideas regarding the safe re-opening of Florida’s economy

Floridians may submit feedback on any topic related to the re-opening of Florida’s economy, including the impacts to small business, healthcare, education, tourism, agriculture, retail, recreation, sports and construction.

Click here to access the online Task Force to Re-Open Florida Public Comment Submission form.

Please note that the portal will close by Sunday, April 26, 2020 at 6 p.m.

Previous Task Force meeting agendas and presentations are provided online at www.flgov.com/COVID-19.