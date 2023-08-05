SOUTH FLORIDA – Consulate General of Jamaica, Miami – R. Oliver Mair, Consul General Jamaica’s 61st Anniversary of Independence message:

My fellow Jamaicans, as we come together as a nation to celebrate our 61st Anniversary of Independence “Jamaica 61 – Proud & Strong” let us reflect on our many achievements and give thanks to Almighty God for another year of blessings.

On behalf of the Consulate General of Jamaica, Miami, I commend all Jamaicans as you continue to show that collective spirit of how Jamaicans unite for the common good, a spirit of generosity and patriotism. In life, adversities and trials will come, but as a people we’re resilient, strong and we’ve always overcome. As we reflect on 61 years of Independence, let us not forget the steps we have made forward, creating opportunities for the betterment of Jamaicans at home and abroad, even under the most challenging circumstances.

Proud and Strong does not always mean there is no fear, uncertainty nor doubt. But inspite of our apprehension, as a people, we step out in faith knowing that the God of our nation will guide us as He has always done, and has been our light throughout the countless hours.

Celebrating our pride and strength, we must remember those who have inspired us through the pages of history. Let us use the strength of our forefathers – including Bob Marley and Marcus Garvey and also Miss Lou, to step into our greatness. This has also been fueled by the athletic prowess and continued success of those on the global stage – Usain Bolt and Shelly Ann Frazer – to help us continue the journey both at home and in the Diaspora. This firm resolve has given us the opportunity to recognize and appreciate the resilience and tenacity of our Jamaican people.

Our Jamaicans continue to rise to the top in leadership positions achieving greatness in every discipline. As a country we continue to stand on high marks, maintaining a positive outlook against all odds. Let me commend our Diaspora and friends for the critical role they continue to play in the growth and development of our beloved homeland, maintaining the focus on economic development, especially benefitting health and education, and our social services. You continue to give of your time, talents, and resources to support the countless Jamaicans who have been beneficiaries of your philanthropic efforts.

As a people, we stand proud and can look forward with enthusiasm and excitement as we unite to carry on, building a better Jamaica, land we love. Reflecting on our past, we must assess the present, and look to the future with humility, a gentle and kind heart, and be mindful that God is our constant guide, and with Him all things are possible.

On behalf of my family and the staff at the Consulate General, let me wish you my Diaspora family, as you celebrate, a peaceful and joyful 61 years of Independence, continued health, strength and purpose.

“Jamaica 61 – Proud & Strong!”