R.I.S.E. HER Summit, Powered by Caribbean Women in Music, Returns to NYC

BROOKLYN, NY – On Saturday, March 21, 2026, R.I.S.E. HER Summit Inc., in partnership with Peter Tulloch and the Crown Hill Theatre, will present the 2nd Annual R.I.S.E. HER Summit in Brooklyn, NY. The one-day experience, powered by Caribbean women, brings together women creatives for powerful connection, learning, and inspiration. It offers a safe, empowering, and educational space.

Founded by Jamaican-born singer, songwriter, voice-over artist, and entrepreneur Keisha Martin, R.I.S.E. HER Summit Inc. is a nonprofit organization committed to expanding access, building community, and creating sustainable opportunities for women and girls. It focuses on music, entertainment, and technology.

The organization’s Board of Directors is led by St. Kitts–born music executive Michelle Arthurton and includes Jamaican media entrepreneur Chelle Blake Bell. Also, British-Jamaican singer Marcia Davis is on the board.

R.I.S.E. HER Summit Featured Speakers

The 2026 R.I.S.E. HER Summit features a dynamic speaker lineup that highlights Caribbean excellence across the creative industries.

Featured speakers include Kereena Beckford (Jamaica), founder of Xclusive Management LLC and manager of Dancehall superstar Alkaline. In addition, Dr. Michelle Gill (Guyana) is owner and operator of Get With the Fix Radio.

Additional speakers include Jamaican-American executive Tanya Lawson, Senior Director of the International Department at Audiomack. Other speakers are Skylar Demers of Chartmetric, Tiara Guy of SoundExchange, Grammy Award–winning musician Joanie Leeds, and Dr. LaShawn Lukes of Cultivating Lives.

Through expert-led panels and conversations, attendees will explore topics such as copyright, publishing, airplay, branding, and leveraging digital entertainment platforms. They will also engage in vital discussions on mental wellness and parenting within the creative community.

Keynote Speaker: Pat McKay

Jamaican-American radio powerhouse Pat McKay of SiriusXM takes center stage as the 2026 R.I.S.E. HER keynote speaker. She brings her unmatched experience and insight to the spotlight. She will deliver a speech titled Women in Radio: Challenges, Resilience, and Career Longevity. In this speech, she will share stories, strategies, and inspiration for thriving in an ever-evolving industry.

Hosted by Jamaican media personality StacyMac, the summit will also feature live performances by students from F.Y.R.E. ZONE Entertainment. This is a creative education program led by Soca artist Bud Ramsay that serves more than 17 schools across Brooklyn.

Additional highlights include a curated networking brunch, a vendor pavilion spotlighting local entrepreneurs, and a live beat-making cypher where emerging singers, rappers, and spoken-word artists can showcase their talent before industry leaders.

In its inaugural year in 2025, the R.I.S.E. HER Summit received recognition from elected officials, including the New York City Mayor’s Office and U.S. Congresswoman Yvette Clarke. NYC Council Member Chi Osse presented certificates honoring the summit’s presenters and their contributions to the music industry.