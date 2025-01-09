Empowering Women To Lead: The R.I.S.E. HER Summit

Brooklyn, NY – Keisha Martin, Singer, Songwriter and long-time advocate for women, is proud to present the inaugural R.I.S.E. HER Summit (Rally, Inspire, Support, Empower). The summit promises to be a transformative experience, fostering empowerment, collaboration and a lasting impact for women in the creative fields.

Peter Tulloch, owner of Crown Hill Theatre, recognized the importance of this initiative, and as a show of support, immediately jumped on board as a partner, committing to provide the venue. This exciting event, will take place on Saturday, March 22, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM at the Crown Hill Theatre in Brooklyn, NY.

The R.I.S.E. HER Summit will feature a variety of inspiring keynotes from trailblazers in music, entertainment and technology, engaging panel discussions on innovation and industry trends, interactive workshops offering hands-on tools for success, networking brunch to foster meaningful collaborations, intimate fireside chats and LIVE performances showcasing exceptional talents.

“The vision for the R.I.S.E. HER Summit has been brewing for years and I am incredibly excited to give birth to this idea,” said Keisha Martin, Entrepreneur & Visionary. “This summit represents a step toward amplifying the voices and influence of women in music, entertainment, and tech. We are committed to exploring partnerships and hosting events where participants can not only gain knowledge but also form lasting connections that empower them to reach new heights.”

It’s a unique opportunity to learn, connect and thrive in an environment designed to uplift and celebrate women.

So whether you’re an industry professional or an aspiring changemaker, the summit provides a platform for women and girls to learn, be inspired and grow.

Get your tickets NOW to be part of this groundbreaking event. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit: https://linktr.ee/risehersummit