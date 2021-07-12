Protoje Shines as 2nd Song on Barack Obama’s 2021 Summer Playlist

[KINGSTON, Jamaica] – The 44th U.S. President Barack Obama revealed his 38-song summer playlist over the weekend and landing second on that highly-coveted list is Jamaican reggae star Protoje for his electrifying song “Switch It Up” feat. Koffee. The track from his 2020 album In Search Of Lost Time (In.Digg.Nation Collective, Six Course, RCA Records). On the heels of his latest video for “Self Defense,” another gem from In Search of Lost Time, Protoje comes in hot this week.

As two of Jamaica’s leading forces, Protoje and Koffee serve up an anthem for the new generation on “Switch It Up” produced by Winta James. The Xtreme Arts-directed video gives everyone a seat at the table including their musical and creative peers alike. Like Lila Iké, Sevana, Jaz Elise, Royal Blu and Jesse Royal. All, with the exception of the latter, contributed background vocals on the song. Jamaican contemporary Chronixx also lends his voice to the track’s chorus.

The collective effort of “Switch It Up” encapsulates how Protoje is playing an important role in Jamaican music as a whole. Protoje is the founder of the label and artist management company In.Digg.Nation Collective, which houses some of the island’s most promising acts including himself, Lila Iké, Sevana and Jaz Elise. The contingent is redefining what Jamaican music sounds like, a genre-infused palette while still holding true to the sounds of their native island.