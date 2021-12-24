Mask Policy Reinstated for Everyone in Broward County Facilities

Administrative policy takes effect on Monday, December 27th

[BROWARD COUNTY] – Effective Monday, December 27th, visitors to Broward County government facilities will now be required to wear facial coverings when indoors regardless of vaccination status. The revised County Administrative Policy cites the surge of COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant in Broward. This policy will take effect on Monday when offices reopen after the Christmas holiday. The intent is to ensure the safety of our frontline workers as well as the public. Requirements for facial coverings for County employees remain in effect and were never lifted.

According to preliminary data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Omicron variant spreads more rapidly than previous variants. Getting vaccinated protects people against severe illness, hospitalizations and death due to infection. However, breakthrough infections in people who are fully vaccinated are likely to occur. The CDC expects that anyone with the Omicron infection can spread the virus to others, even if they are vaccinated or don’t have symptoms.

Vaccines are strongly encouraged for people five and older. Vaccines are free and insurance is not required. The County has various vaccination sites available in partnership with the Florida Department of Health (FDOH). Appointments are not required at County/FDOH sites but may be required at other facilities not run by the County.

CDC Guidelines

For the safety of the community, the CDC suggests the following guidelines:

Get a booster shot two months after the initial J&J/Janssen vaccine or six months after the COVID-19 vaccination series of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna

Wear a mask in public indoor settings, especially in areas of high community transmission

Practice social distancing in public and socialize outdoors whenever possible

Wash your hands frequently

Stay home if you are sick. If you have been exposed, or if you begin to experience COVID-19 symptoms, get tested even if you are fully vaccinated

The County is working with its partners at FDOH to open additional testing sites due to the increase in demand. Please keep holiday closures in mind and visit the testing page for hours of operation and more information.