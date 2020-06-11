Powerful Revelation From Reggae Recording Artist Indie Allen

Kingston, Jamaica – It is often said that history repeats itself, and true to form, we are now living in the largest civil rights movement in world history.

Since the new year began, threats of WW3, new viruses, quarantine, chaos and mayhem has plagued mankind and in turn affected the landscape of the arts. Artists like Indie Allen, have used their voices to heal, inform and in this instance to reveal!

On June 5th, 2020, The rising reggae artist released his new single “REVELATION:”, a collaboration with renowned Fams house music producer Floyd “John GQ” Barrett.

“The song is about all the changes we see happening in our world, that resembles end times. It speaks as a reminder that we are heading closer to end times. I was inspired by the prophecies in the book of revelation and upon the realization that this is indeed the world we are living in today. As it was in the beginning so shall it be in the end, we just need to be ready for salvation is still attainable for those who will seek it.” – Indie Allen

Having produced an impressive body of work for such recording artists as GRAMMY Winner Buju Banton, Sizzla, Warrior King, Junior Reid, G whizz and many others, Floyd “John GQ” Barrett is aiming at fostering the next generation of social conscious reggae stars such as working with the soulful singer Indie who boasts a captivating falsetto that proficiently glides between the notes.

you cant play dumb

if your power’s to speak

you afi shine your light

for the darkness to see it

am afraid we will never see peace

WE ARE LIVING IN THE TIMES OF REVELATION

The powerful single is available on all steaming platforms and digital outlets https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/johngqxindieallen/revelation