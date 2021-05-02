Shaqstar Talks Spousal Abuse in “Need That” on Night Beach Riddim

[NEW YORK] – St. Thomas native Shaqstar of Seaforth put lyrics, and vibes, to one of the world’s most pressing social issues today—abuse in relationships.

The buzzing 1Law/6ix lyricist’s “Need That” entry on TruMoneyMusiq’s (TMM) all new, 6-song, Night Beach riddim speaks to women no longer accepting abuse from their male counterparts—in an unfiltered, yet fun way.

When asked what inspired the song Shaqstar stated, “I intentionally made the song so a man can feel a way. Especially when him hear the lyrics, and look inna himself. At the same time, I want a female hear it, stop take box and kick, and find a nice man. And it raw, becah me nah pretty it up. Man fi have self-control, because everyone have choices in a relationship, and beating a female anno joke thing.”

The vibezy juggling compilation sets a festive tone for Summer 2021. With buzzy songs from: Gaza alumni Blak Ryno in “Outside”, newcomer Kurency out of the Swagg Records camp in “Pull Up”, Brooklyn’s “Don Dadda” Fats, as well as emerging artists Don Pree with “Pleasure”, and an Itakay, VynnXL “Roun Yahso” collaboration.

Based in New York City, and spearheaded by legendary sound system juggernaut King Addies, TMM’s lead producer NecoGlock is both Westmoreland and Kingston based. On a mission to provide a bridge to American markets, for Jamaican talent, the indie label launched in Spring 2020.

Night Beach riddim dropped worldwide on April 30, 2021.