Popular Greek Islands of 2022

Are you planning a trip to the Greek islands but want to make sure that you stop at all of the most popular ones? Do you want to know which of the Greek islands are the most popular?

With beautiful beaches and rich history, Greece is an ideal destination for any traveler. But which islands should you go to? The Mediterranean country is known for its rich history and cultural heritage. But it’s also home to some of the most stunning beaches in Europe, as well as one of the best cuisines on Earth.

We've compiled a list of the most popular Greece Islands in 2021 so you can choose your next vacation with ease. If you are looking for a tropical getaway, then Greece is the perfect place to visit.

Corfu

When it comes to choosing the perfect island for your Greek getaway, it can get tricky because there are so many wonderful places to choose from. Some are more popular among tourists, and some are better if you are looking for something a bit quieter.

The first of the most popular Greek islands is Corfu. Corfu is one of the smaller islands. This island is located to the northwest of the mainland and has so much more to offer than just beautiful beaches.

Here you can find an abundance of ancient history and mythology that can keep you busy for countless days. Small fishing villages and beautiful Venetian buildings are scattered around the island in between delicate beaches, and amazing lagoons. This is truly one of the best islands to visit.

Rhodes

The next island on our list of the most popular Greek islands is Rhodes. This island is best for those who are looking to travel back in time and experience Greek history and mythology at its absolute finest. The biggest attractions on the island are the medieval buildings and the citadel in Rhodes town.

Above and beyond the impeccable history to be found here, there are so many other things to do, an abundance of wonderful places today, and some of the best local Greek cuisine. Here you can stay in magnificent upmarket hotels, take strolls along long stretches of golden sand beaches, and have a drink as the sun sets into the sea.

Serifos

If you are planning your Greek vacation around activities and being outdoors, then Serifos is the island for you. This island is known to be best for those who consider themselves to be naturists and purists.

For those who enjoy bone-rattling adventures to get to their destination, want to spend time in secluded spaces that are untouched by tourist traffic, and just enjoy mother nature as she comes, this is by far one of the best islands to do this. Here you will find barely any night light, vary few boutiques and shopping experiences, or any other tourist attraction. This island is meant to be appreciated as it comes.

Milos

The next island on our list is Milos. For those who can appreciate a good view and a picture-perfect scene, this is the island for you. This island is best known for its photogenic and dramatic coastline that is completely unmatched.

Very few people knew about Milos until recently. However, as Greek mythology becomes more popular people are more interested in its roots and this is supposedly where Aphrodite was discovered. Apart from the mythology, here you can find picture-perfect views that don’t require any fancy Instagram filters to make them look better. Beautiful beaches, amazing food, and plenty of activities await you on Milos.

Naxos

Last but not least, we have the island of Naxos. Naxos is the island that is best known for its endless sandy beaches. A while ago, this island’s main income came mainly from crop farming, but today it comes to generous tourists that want to spend time exploring the island.

On the west side of the island, you can explore miles upon miles of impeccable beaches, take time to swim in the gentle ocean, and just take in the summer sun in all it has to offer.