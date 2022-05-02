Grenada Welcomes Additional Nonstop Service from Charlotte, North Carolina

[St. George’s, Grenada] – As temperatures begin to rise, indicating summer is right around the corner, Grenada is set to welcome an increase in visitor arrivals and is preparing to meet this demand with additional nonstop service. The destination will see the return of its American Airlines service from Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) beginning June 4th. Flights are once a week on Saturdays. Departing CLT at 9:52AM and arriving into Maurice Bishop International Airport (GND) at 2:43PM.

“Visitor arrivals have already started to increase as more people get back to traveling and we anticipate more travelers looking to get away during the summer months,” said Petra Roach, CEO, Grenada Tourism Authority. “We’re delighted our airline partners are realizing traveler interest in Grenada and supporting it with new connectivity. The resumption of American Airlines flights from Charlotte opens up great opportunity to travelers from smaller, behind-the-gateway airports to come enjoy the distinctive Caribbean experience that only Grenada offers.”

New Service

This new service compliments airlift American Airlines currently services to Grenada. A daily nonstop flight departs Miami International Airport (MIA) at 10:22AM and arrives into Maurice Bishop International Airport (GND) at 2:03PM.

Vaccination Protocols

Grenada recently rescinded its entry protocols making it easier for travelers to reach the destination. Both vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers arriving into Grenada: