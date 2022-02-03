8 Places You Must See on Your Trip to Greece

Greece is a Mediterranean paradise; an ancient center of art, medicine, drama, and rhetoric; and a popular tourist destination. The country of Greece consists of a peninsula and over 200 islands. Because it would be nearly impossible to see everything in one trip, here is a guide to some of the unmissable destinations to include in your itinerary.

Knossos

Knossos is located on Crete, one of the best Greek islands to visit. It was the center of the ancient Minoan empire and is the setting for one of the most famous stories in Greek mythology about the Minotaur, a half-man, half-bull living in an extensive underground labyrinth. When you visit Greece, you’ll probably find that the line between myth and fact can be thin at times. Nevertheless, Knossos is one of the best places to learn about Greek history as you see the ruins of the hall of kings, the colorful mosaics, and the well-preserved relics from the Bronze Age.

Mycenae

After you visit Knossos but before you leave Crete, you should spend some time visiting the city of Mycenae. Mycenae is the city of King Agamemnon, one of the leaders of the Trojan War, as told by Homer in his epic poem, “The Iliad.” Mycenae was a military fortress with walls so high that they were believed to be created by the one-eyed Cyclops, another monster of Greek mythology. The ruins can still be seen today.

Olympia

If you have ever watched the Olympic Games on television, a trip to Olympia is an opportunity to see where they originally began. The Ancient Olympics were not only an athletic competition but a religious observance. The training grounds and the stadium where the athletes competed were therefore considered hallowed ground. The stadium and training grounds are still visible today, and their location is known as the Valley of the Gods. Today, it is accredited by UNESCO as a site of historical significance.

Delphi

In ancient times, Delphi was the site of the Temple of Apollo. There, the Oracle of Delphi was said to make predictions about the future and answer questions to petitioners, though the answers could be esoteric. The Temple of Apollo at Delphi is still standing, and the site still draws many enthusiasts about Greek mythology and history.

Santorini

Most tourist guides about Greece urge visitors not to pass over Santorini. Once you get there, it is easy to see why. With its iconic whitewashed houses and their blue roofs, Santorini is one of the most picturesque cities in Greece, if not the entire world. Santorini is also popular for volcanic beaches, turquoise waters, fine restaurants, and incredible sunsets over the Mediterranean.

Skyros

All of the above sites in Greece are popular with tourists and visitors, for good reason. The downside of visiting popular sites is that you have to contend with crowds and hassles. It can be a bit much. If you are interested in flying below the tourist radar, check out the island of Skyros. The rocky shorelines, arid hills, herds of wild horses (sadly dwindling), and seaside villages all make for an idyllic getaway.

Meteora

Not all Greek vacation destinations are located on islands. Meteora is located on the main peninsula. The stunning bluffs alone would be reason enough to visit, but high on top of one of them is a spectacular Orthodox church. For this reason, UNESCO has granted it two world heritage site statuses, one for nature and one for art.

Rhodes

Rhodes was once home to one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World. The Colossus of Rhodes was a giant statue made of bronze depicting Helios, the Greek sun god. It was the tallest statue in the ancient world and eventually inspired the Statue of Liberty. The word “colossal,” meaning very large, derives from the Colossus of Rhodes.

Unfortunately, the statue is long gone, but Rhodes is still a great destination for visitors of eclectic tastes with its pristine beaches and quaint towns.