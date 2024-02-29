Travel

Jamaica Welcomes First Non-Stop American Airlines Flight From Miami To Ian Fleming International Airport In Ocho Rios

The Hon. Daryl Vaz Minister of Energy, Science and Technology, MP (center) cuts the symbolic ribbon with partners and stakeholders to commemorate the arrival of American Airlines Flight AA 4007 at Jamaica’s Ian Fleming International Airport.

OCHO RIOS, Jamaica – Jamaica is pleased to have welcomed new non-stop air service flight from Miami International Airport (MIA) to Ian Fleming International Airport (OCJ) by American Airlines on Saturday, February 24th.  American is currently the only U.S. carrier to offer nonstop service into Ocho Rios, providing travelers with more convenient access to the northern and eastern parts of the island.

“We are extremely pleased to see American Airlines, our largest airline partner, continue to expand their service to Jamaica by now flying into all three of our international airports,” said the Hon. Edmund Bartlett, Minister of Tourism, Jamaica. “The new flights are well timed to support our stopover arrivals growth during this peak winter season, which we are projecting to be the best we’ve ever recorded.”

The new nonstop service to Ocho Rios will operate twice weekly on Wednesdays and Saturdays utilizing a 76-seat Embraer 175 aircraft. It joins more than 100 peak weekly flights to Jamaica from American Airlines and complements the carrier’s existing service from MIA to Kingston (KIN) and Montego Bay (MBJ).

With the addition of this new flight, American Airlines now offers nonstop flights to Jamaica from eight U.S. gateways including Austin, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Miami, New York and Philadelphia.

American Airlines pilot Marc Coley (right) waves the Jamaica flag soon after the inaugural flight’s landing at Ian Fleming International Airport from Miami International Airport, while an officer(left) waves to attendees on hand to welcome the plane.

“Welcoming this new service from the U.S. into Ocho Rios is a historic moment for Jamaica,” said Donovan White, Director of Tourism, Jamaica Tourist Board. “We are very grateful to American Airlines and anticipate that the new flights will help attract even more visitors to experience our destination’s unique tourism product.”

In a nod to the airport’s name after the author of the James Bond novels, Ian Fleming, who lived in Jamaica, the new flight proudly bears the number AA 4007.

The American Airlines crew happily displays the Jamaican flag on the tarmac at the Ian Fleming International on February 24, 2024, following the maiden arrival of flight AA 4007.
The American Airlines crew happily displays the Jamaican flag on the tarmac at the Ian Fleming International on February 24, 2024, following the maiden arrival of flight AA 4007.

 

 

