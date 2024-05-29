Popcaan and Mojo Morgan of Morgan Heritage Support Portland Football

PORTLAND, Jamaica – Mojo Morgan from Morgan Heritage and Popcaan supports local Portland football club Ujama as they win their semi-finale match to advance to the U20 finals. Mojo’s nephew Davian Ross, seen wearing #5, was instrumental in the victory, scoring the final penalty to push his team through to the finals.

Mojo and Popcaan hanging out can mean there’s some new music coming soon.

Diamond Love ft Popcaan & Mr Killa from Morgan Heritage’s The Homeland album was released last year.