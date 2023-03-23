Morgan Heritage Bridge Africa & Jamaica on Star-Studded LP The Homeland

NEW YORK – Today, 3x Grammy award-winning reggae group Morgan Heritage –– currently composed of the Trinity: Peetah Morgan, Gramps Morgan, and Mr. Mojo Morgan, all the children of late reggae great and Father of A Nation, the Hon. Ras Denroy Morgan –– announce their new studio album, The Homeland, out April 21.

The star-studded 21-track collection –– the group’s first since Denroy Morgan’s passing last year –– marks a new era for Morgan Heritage, as they expand their global reach from the Caribbean to the African Continent and beyond with guest contributions from Popcaan, Youssou N’Dour, Shaggy, Beenie Man, Shatta Wale, Mádé Kuti, and more.

Distributed by ONErpm, this album is a project of rebirth for the Morgan brothers, built upon a lineage that has lasted decades and one that will continue to forge forward. Musically, they take the listener on a journey that not only reminds them of days past, but the future ahead.

The Homeland kicks off a busy year for Morgan Heritage. They will also appear at New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival and tour the globe later this year. See below for confirmed dates with more to be announced soon.

To accompany the album announcement, Morgan Heritage has shared lead single “Who Deh Like U” feat Bounty Killer, Cham & Stonebwoy, which debuted at #1 on the US iTunes Afro-Beat chart. “It’s hard to find anyone to compare to you. Even from a million miles away your value will never diminish because you are so unique…” says Mojo Morgan about the meaning of the track. “It will be hard to find another like you anywhere in the world.”

Just A Number

This announcement comes after a successful release of their first single and video “Just A Number”, which you can watch here. The track serves as an awareness anthem, sparking conversation around the topic of cancel culture and the ephemeral nature of fame. The accompanying music video was directed by Samo (Koffee, Chronixx, Protoje), and filmed at Independence Park (National Stadium) in Kingston, Jamaica.

At the end of the month, Morgan Heritage will be at the GRAMMY Museum (at L.A. Live) as guests for The Drop Series on March 28. This is set to kickstart the culturally iconic band’s global promotional tour. They have planned stops in Los Angeles, New York, England, Germany, France, Uganda and Ghana.

Show Dates

March 28, 2023 Los Angeles, CA Grammy Museum: The Drop

May 04, 2023 New Orleans, LA Jazz & Heritage Festival

May 06, 2023 Las Vegas, NV Reggae In The Desert

May 12, 2023 Cayman Islands Lover’s Rock Cayman 2023

May 27, 2023 Miami, FL Hot105 Hot Live

July 16, 2023 Martinique

July 22, 2023 Montego Bay, Jamaica Reggae Sumfest

July 29, 2023 Belize