International Reggae Day Is July 1st, VP Records Hosts Virtual Launch

NEW YORK – Plans are in full gear for International Reggae Day (IRD), the global celebration of Jamaican culture produced annually on JulyOne.

IRD partner VP Records, will play hosts to a virtual launch event this Friday June 25, 2020 at 5:00PM (EST) on their Youtube channel @vprecords during their popular VP Records Happy Hour online event.

The legendary King Jammys Hi Fi Sound System will be live during the event, providing a fitting sound track for music lovers tuned in from around the world.

Under this year’s theme #FromJamrock2HipHop, IRD will highlight the game changers, share the rich history of the genesis and continued connections between Jamaican music and Hip Hop. Two related lifestyle music cultures that continue to unite, inspire and uplift the world.

During Friday’s event, media representatives and reggae fans will be updated on the major plans in store for this year’s IRD global programme – a 24HR virtual event stream anchored in the cultural mecca of Kingston – that starts at midnight on JulyOne.

Live on www.ireggaeday.com and with selected hours streamed on VPRecord’s YouTube channel @vprecords and on other platforms around the world.

From Bali to New York, and from India to South Africa, a simultaneous programme of events and activities celebrating International Reggae Day will be rolled out, complementing the major programme anchored in Kingston, Jamaica.

Ahead of the launch, Andrea Davis – Founder of International Reggae Day, updated briefly on preparations. “An outpouring of support and push for involvement is being received internationally and close to home.

This year’s programme is fully virtual for the first time. The committed participation of reggae artistes from at home and abroad and plans being made by various countries has been nothing but inspiring. She further noted that “The relationship forged with VP Records is a key partnership beyond the launch putting to our mutual advantage their incredible social media presence with over 1milion subscribers on YouTube”.

Further information will also be shared she added, on these activities being staged around the world and how to participate.

Richard Lue, Vice President – Business Development at VP Records highlighted the importance of the company’s association with IRD. “Reggae is the lifeblood of our organization at VP. International Reggae Day has become an important calendar activity recognized internationally and promoting Jamaica’s music and cultural message to the corners of the world. We are indeed pleased to be a part of the activities this year.”

IRD2020 will deliver an engaging story around the theme #FromJamrock2HipHop on this major chapter in Jamaica’s music history and highlight our global cultural impact.

In addition to the local programme of great performances, panels discussions and sound system/DJ sets from Jamaica and around the world, over 30 other countries as well as online and traditional media have made major plans to commemorate the day.