PNP Diaspora Region Elects Inaugural Leadership, Expands Overseas Voice

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The People’s National Party has elected the inaugural leadership of its Diaspora Region, giving Jamaicans overseas a formal voice in the party’s seventh region and expanding their role in its work at home and abroad.

The milestone builds on the PNP’s view that Jamaica’s national community extends beyond the island’s borders. Former Prime Minister P.J. Patterson, who convened Jamaica’s first Diaspora Conference in 2004, described Jamaica as a “borderless country.”

In 2023, under PNP President Mark J. Golding, the party granted direct membership to Jamaicans living outside Jamaica. The party authorized the Diaspora as its seventh region in 2024.

The region consists of six geographic zones organized into divisions. It brings together longtime overseas affiliates — including the Jamaica Progressive League and Jamaica National Movement in the United States and PNP-UK — with new structures intended to deepen engagement with Jamaicans overseas.

At the inaugural conference, PNP Chairman Angella Brown Burke and General Secretary Dayton Campbell praised members for their commitment to the party and Jamaica.

Brown Burke highlighted the diaspora’s longstanding support for Jamaica and its contributions to national development.

Golding, who delivered the feature address, congratulated the region’s founding members and said direct membership gives Jamaicans overseas a greater opportunity to participate in the PNP’s work and strengthen ties with Jamaicans at home and abroad.

Newly Elected Leaders

Deputy General Secretary Dexroy Martin chaired the conference, thanked members and other Jamaicans overseas for their continued support, and formally handed administration of the region to the newly elected leaders.

Delegates elected the following officers:

Diaspora Region Chair : Dahlia Walker-Huntington

: Dahlia Walker-Huntington United States Zone Chair : Angella Francis

: Angella Francis Canada Zone Chair : Elvis Oliphant

: Elvis Oliphant UK/Europe Zone Chair : Calvert Barclay

: Calvert Barclay Southeast United States Divisional Chair : Oliver Falloon-Reid

: Oliver Falloon-Reid Northeast United States Divisional Chair: Dr. Michael Wiltshire

The PNP is inviting Jamaicans overseas to join the party and participate in its work.

Diaspora residents may apply online at https://pnp.org.jm/the-diaspora/.