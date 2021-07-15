The People’s National Party of Jamaica to Host “A Conversation with The Diaspora”

[KINGSTON, Jamaica] – On Thursday, July 22nd, the People’s National Party of Jamaica will host its first virtual International Meeting with the Jamaican Diaspora under the leadership of Party President Mr. Mark J. Golding, MP.

Dubbed “A Conversation with The Diaspora”, the meeting will centre on the theme One Jamaica, Powerful Together and promises a dynamic slate of speakers representing the People’s National Party and its diaspora community.

PNP’s Vision

PNP President Mark Golding is expected to share his vision for the party. In addition, he will expound on the critical role of the Diaspora in the furtherance of Jamaica. Especially, in the areas of social, political and economic development.

Member of Parliament Lisa Hanna and Senator Peter Bunting will share remarks related to their portfolios. Ms. Hanna will speak to her portfolio’s direct relationship to Diaspora Affairs. Plus, Mr Bunting will update the Diaspora on the state of National Security in Jamaica. Senators Gabriela Morris and Janice Allen will bring greetings.

Event facilitators and Co-Chairs of the PNP International and Diaspora Affairs Commission Mr. Horace Dalley and Ms. Dahlia Walker-Huntington, will bring greetings from the Diaspora and invite members of the community to share their experiences.

Mr. Michael Duncan (President of the UNIA, NY), Ms. Una Clarke (Former NY City Councilwoman), Mr Sydney Roberts (President of Jamaica Awareness, Inc. and Cultural Ambassador, Miami FL) and Mr. Ibrahim Konteh (Former PNPYO VP and member of the PNP Patriots) will be among those invited to share stories and bring greetings in their capacities as leaders in the diaspora.

Registration

The meeting is slated to begin at 7:30pm EST / 8:30 PM EDT, and guests are invited to register via Eventbrite prior to the start of the meeting.

The People’s National Party looks forward to welcoming contributions from the international community on matters of critical importance to Jamaica.