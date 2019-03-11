Temporary Jobs Available for Census 2020 in Broward County

BROWARD COUNTY – The U.S. Census Bureau is recruiting workers for temporary jobs available in advance of the 2020 Census.

The 2020 Census Jobs website allows applicants to apply for a range of positions including recruiting assistants, office operations supervisors, clerks, census field supervisors and census takers.

The positions offer flexible work hours including daytime, evenings and weekends.

Census 2020 jobs:

Recruiting Assistants travel throughout geographic areas to visit with community-based organizations, attend promotional events and conduct other recruiting activities.

travel throughout geographic areas to visit with community-based organizations, attend promotional events and conduct other recruiting activities. Office Operations Supervisors assist in the management of office functions and day-to-day activities in one or more functional areas, including payroll, personnel, recruiting, field operations and support.

Clerks perform various administrative and clerical tasks to support various functional areas, including payroll, personnel, recruiting, field operations and support.

perform various administrative and clerical tasks to support various functional areas, including payroll, personnel, recruiting, field operations and support. Census Field Supervisors conduct fieldwork to support and conduct on-the-job training for census takers and/or to follow-up in situations where census takers have confronted issues, such as not gaining entry to restricted areas.

conduct fieldwork to support and conduct on-the-job training for census takers and/or to follow-up in situations where census takers have confronted issues, such as not gaining entry to restricted areas. Census Takers work in the field. Some field positions require employees to work during the day to see addresses on buildings. Other field positions require interviewing the public, so employees must be available to work when people are usually at home, such as in the evening and on weekends.

Connect with U.S. Census on Social Media for Jobs

For more information, contact 1-855-JOB-2020, the Federal Relay Service at 1-800-877-8339 or visit the 2020 Census Jobs page or the Census Bureau’s Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn pages.

By joining the 2020 Census team, you can support the Broward County community while getting paid to do it.

Visit Broward’s Census 2020 website to learn more about local efforts to ensure a complete count.