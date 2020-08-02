PM Andrew Holness, Independence Day Message to the Jamaican Diaspora

Message from the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, ON, MP Prime Minister of Jamaica

As Jamaica celebrates 58 years of political independence, we take great pride in how far we have come as a nation. Our resilience, tenacity and creativity make us as world famous as our music, culture, and people.

While we diligently continue to build and transform our great island-nation to compete globally in the Fourth Industrial Revolution, we strive to protect our people from the effects of the global pandemic- COVID-19, that has threatened us all.

Our government has worked hard to build resilience in the fight against COVID-19. We have strengthened our systems to absorb shocks and have implemented measures to sustain individual lives and livelihoods. Although we are battling this unprecedented virus, we remain steadfast and committed in the pursuit of our national aspirations. To my fellow Jamaicans in the diaspora, I want to assure you, that your island home will recover stronger together.

I am proud to say that many positive things are happening in Jamaica despite the challenges and amid the impacts of COVID-19.

Recently, I launched the National Education Transformation Commission, out of an acute recognition that we must transform our systems. As a nation, we acknowledge that the world is driven by knowledge and technology, and the best chance of developing a growing economy and thriving society is through the transformation of our education system. Jamaica must be counted as world leaders in this regard.

With the great achievements made over the years, Jamaicans at home and abroad can feel proud that we are using our political independence to secure our economic independence. We have overcome many obstacles, and we continue to make strides in attaining sustainable prosperity which will result in the greater development of Jamaica.

Notwithstanding the great performance of the government, there is no room for complacency; there is still much work to be done. In that regard, the government of Jamaica continues to work assiduously to manage the country as we set out to strike that delicate balance to protect the health and wellbeing our people, and the growth of our economy so that we may rebound even stronger.

As we celebrate Independence 2020, under the theme ‘Resilient and Strong, let’s Celebrate Jamaica 58’. I wish for all of you a Happy Independence!

May God continue to bless you, our people at home and abroad, and bless Jamaica, land we love.

The Most Hon. Andrew Holness, ON, MP

Prime Minister